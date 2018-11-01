LabCorp Launches Consumer-Initiated Wellness Test Offering

LabCorp (NYSE:LH) a leading global life sciences company, today announced the launch of Pixel by LabCorp, the latest innovation in the company’s strategy to create a leading and differentiated consumer experience. As quoted in the press release: “We are seeing a profound shift in consumers’ attitudes and expectations about how they want to access healthcare,” … Continued









LabCorp (NYSE:LH) a leading global life sciences company, today announced the launch of Pixel by LabCorp, the latest innovation in the company’s strategy to create a leading and differentiated consumer experience.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are seeing a profound shift in consumers’ attitudes and expectations about how they want to access healthcare,” said David P. King, LabCorp’s chairman and CEO. “Consumers are focusing on monitoring and improving their health and wellness, rather than reacting to symptoms of disease. Pixel by LabCorp represents a powerful new tool for consumers to manage their health by initiating high-quality LabCorp testing where and when they choose.” To use Pixel by LabCorp, consumers purchase test packages at Pixel.LabCorp.com, and typically receive a sample self-collection kit within two to three days. The test packages include a physician review and order, which is required for all Pixel by LabCorp testing and is seamlessly integrated into the overall digital experience. The consumer collects the sample and returns it in the postage-paid, pre-addressed kit box to LabCorp’s CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified lab. Within two to three days of the lab receiving the sample, LabCorp posts an easy-to-read test report to the consumer’s online account.

Click here to read the full press release.