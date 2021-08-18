Emerita Resources: Zinc Exploration in Northern Spain

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network









Emerita Resources Corp. (TSXV:EMO) acquires, explores and develops mineral properties in Spain. Emerita Resources and its joint venture partner Grupo Aldesa, a major Spanish construction and infrastructure firm with international operations, each hold a 50 percent interest in the Plaza Norte zinc project in the Reocin mining district in northern Spain.

The Plaza Norte project is adjacent to the past-producing Reocin mine, which produced approximately 62 million tonnes grading 11 percent zinc and 1.4 percent lead, and hosts mineralization extensions from the mine. The historical database for Plaza Norte includes over 300 drill holes and numerous high-grade intercepts including 18.96 meters grading 9.72 percent zinc and 8.20 meters grading 7.05 percent zinc.

Emerita Resources’ Company Highlights

Cantabria region includes an industrial port and excellent rail and road network.

Partnership in place with Aldesa, a major Spanish construction and infrastructure firm with international operations.

Plaza Norte project is adjacent to the past-producing Reocin mine and hosts mineralization extensions from the mine.

The property comes with an extensive historical database and numerous high-grade intercepts.

Drilling underway with results expected in the near term.

PEA development is planned.

Acquisitions underway for two additional properties in Spain.

Knowledgeable management team with a wealth of experience in exploration across the globe.

Management holds approximately 12 percent of the company’s shares.