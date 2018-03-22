Baylin Technologies Signs Manufacturing Services Agreement with Jabil

Baylin Technologies (TSX:BYL) has announced that its subsidiary Galtronic has signed a manufacturing services agreement with Jabil.

As quoted in the press release:

Jabil Inc. is a United States based global manufacturing services company, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, with operations around the world. This new agreement will expand production to Jabil’s operations in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Randy Dewey, President and CEO, explains the new partnership: “The combination of our current product backorders, demand for new BSA manufacturing of larger products and the requirement of tighter lead times for delivery were all major considerations which highlighted the need to be able to produce these products in North America. The strategic decision to have manufacturing capabilities located closer to our customers will provide improved scalability for our business.”

The Wuxi manufacturing facility will remain an important component to support the growing iDAS, oDAS and stadium antenna business, as well as embedded networking products, which are less sensitive to lead times of the ODM’s located in China. This collaboration additionally creates an opportunity to assist Jabil with their antenna needs in products it manufactures worldwide.

“As we move closer to 5G, Baylin Technologies’ innovative talent in the wireless arena will be in great demand,” said Emanuele Cavallaro, Jabil’s Senior Vice President. “Baylin has shown tremendous agility and a collaborative spirit, essential ingredients for success in today’s market, and we welcome them as a partner. Jabil’s global supply chain, new product introduction and manufacturing capabilities will allow Galtronics to focus on its core design competencies and empower its go-to-market strategy.”