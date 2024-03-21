- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Canary Capital Finds Auric Mining a ‘Compelling Investments Case’
Auric Mining (ASX: AWJ) is a “compelling investment case” poised for significant growth driven by the potential of its two flagship projects, Jeffreys Find and Munda Gold, Sydney, Australia-based investment management and corporate advisory firm Canary Capital wrote in a new equity research report.
“AWJ is our preferred ASX-listed company to participate in the current favourable macro environment for gold,” said the report prepared by Paul Hart and Arun Sengupta, both directors at Canary Capital.
The report noted the remarkable progress made by AWJ - transitioning from tenement acquisition and ASX listing to mining and cash flow generation in just under three years - earning $4.77 million in cash from Stage One of the Jeffreys Find gold mining project. More than 9,741 ounces of gold have been mined and sold from Jeffreys Find to date.
A picture of the Jeffreys Find ore body showing gold mineralisation location evidenced by darker zones
AWJ has also completed a scoping study for the Munda gold project, showing exceptional economics and a path to cash flow generation of approximately $77 million.
“Despite the significant cash flow potential of the company’s projects, the current market capitalisation is just $20.3m. We view this as presenting investors with an opportunity to invest in AWJ at a fraction of the real intrinsic value of the company,” the report said.
Highlights of the report:
- AWJ has made remarkable progress in a span of just under three years since its ASX listing and the acquisitions of assets.
- Cash generated from Stage One production at Jeffreys Find, which totals $4.8 million, will fully fund AWJ in 2024 as it develops Stage Two production, which is expected to generate between $6 million and $8 million for the company.
- Munda’s exceptional economics, with a projected positive cash flow of $76.9 million over a 13-quarter mine life based on a conservative gold price assumption of A$2,600/ounce.
- Munda will commence operations with a three-month starter pit and a low capital investment of $1.3 million and a working capital investment of approximately $6.0 million.
- Munda is projected to generate around $8.7 million in surplus cash for AWJ, depending on the results from the current drill program.
Read the full analyst report here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Auric Mining Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Auric Mining
Overview
Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is a gold exploration and mining company based in Western Australia. In three-and-a-half years since its ASX listing, Auric has become a gold producer in this premier jurisdiction.
Since incorporation, it has moved from zero to 250,000 ounces of gold resources and zero to 282 square kilometers of tenements. Auric Mining is in the company of some of the biggest gold projects in the Goldfields, including the St Ives Gold Mine, Karora Resources’ Higginsville Operations & Beta Hunt Mine, all multi-million-ounce mines.
Besides gold, there are numerous precious metals being mined in the area with world-class deposits of nickel, lithium and rare earths. Auric is gold-focused and has the potential to become a significant producer in the region.
First blasting at Jeffreys Find took place in May 2023. Over the ensuing six months, 9,741 ounces of gold were produced.
Partnering with Auric in its Jeffreys Find Project is BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie (BML), a well-known and adept Kalgoorlie contractor. BML is a specialist mining contractor. It has particular expertise in shallow, open-pit mining with short duration projects in The Goldfields.
The Jeffreys Find Project commenced in May 2023 and is due for completion in the first quarter of 2025. The joint venture is partially exploiting 47,000 ounces of gold resources.
Gold ore on the ROM Pad at Jeffreys Find, Norseman. Ore was hauled to Coolgardie for milling in 2023.
Stage One is now complete with Stage Two mining to start in March 2024.
Success for Auric at Jeffreys Find means the company is self-funding for 2024 and able to sustain its exploration and development activity without need for additional capital raising. Auric now has a road map for five years of continuous mining and profits.
Grade control drilling at Munda was completed in January 2024
Auric’s primary focus continues to be on the company’s flagship asset - The Munda Gold Project.
To date almost 200,000 ounces of gold resources have been identified at Munda, the asset being part of the wider Widgiemooltha Gold Project, encompassing 22 tenements.
Munda is one of the largest deposits in the Widgiemooltha area having the potential to become a significant gold project.
In mid-year 2023 the Company released to the ASX a third-party scoping study on the economics and potential of open-pit mining at Munda.
The scoping study estimates the mining of up to 120,000 ounces of gold over a three-year mine life. It is envisaged gold ore would be toll-processed at a nearby Coolgardie Mill. The study projects free cash profits of between $50 million and $100 million, based on various gold prices.
Production from Munda could commence in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Auric is also planning to progress its Spargoville Project, where it has tenements ideally positioned along strike from the Wattle Dam gold mine, a prolific mine which produced 268,000 ounces of gold at 10 g/t, between 2006 and 2013.
An experienced and savvy management team leads Auric Mining towards its vision of becoming a significant gold producer in Western Australia. With the three directors owning approximately 17 percent of the company, they are focused and motivated for success.
Auric Mining’s board of directors: Mark English, Managing Director; Steve Morris, Chair; and John Utley, Technical Director
Steve Morris, non-executive chairman, has more than 25 years of experience in financial and natural resources markets.
Mark English, managing director, has a 40-year career as a chartered accountant and is at ease with all facets of running a public company on the ASX including major equity and debt raisings.
John Utley, technical director, has 35 years of experience in gold exploration and development.
This range of expertise offers a high level of confidence that the company will achieve its goals.
Company Highlights
- Auric Mining is a publicly listed company with a market cap of around $13m.
- Its flagship asset is the 200,000-ounce Munda Gold Project at Widgiemooltha, just 100 kms from Kalgoorlie. It has an aim to begin production in 2024 before more intensive mining from 2025 onwards.
- During 2023 the focus was on mining at its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, near Norseman. Stage One mining between May and November 2023 produced 9,741 ounces of gold, creating almost $30 million in gross revenue.
- A final reconciliation saw surplus cash of $9.5 million generated. Auric banked $4.78 million, being 50% of the surplus cash as agreed with its JV partner, BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie.
- Mining at Jeffreys Find will recommence in March 2024 with expectations of expanded mining activity and significantly greater tonnage to be processed compared to 2023.
- As an explorer, Auric has accumulated 282 square kilometers of tenure as it looks to find and mine a million ounces of gold between Kalgoorlie and Norseman.
- The area hosts some of the richest mineral deposits and mines in the world. In addition to gold, Auric also has opportunities for discovery of lithium, rare earths and nickel.
- Auric has three main projects: The Munda Gold Project which is part of the Widgiemooltha Gold Project; Jeffreys Find Gold Mine; The Spargoville Project.
- The company has a board and leadership team with a track record of delivering success for shareholders, particularly in discovering and bringing to production gold projects.
Auric’s tenements are between Norseman and Kambalda in Western Australia.
Key Projects
Widgiemooltha Gold Project & Munda Gold Project
Progression to open-pit mining is gathering momentum with a plan to commence gold production via a starter pit in the last quarter of 2024 at the Munda Gold Project.
The Widgiemooltha Gold Project combines 22 tenements of highly prospective gold country near Widgiemooltha and includes the Munda Gold Project. Since acquiring the Munda tenements, drilling results confirm indicated and inferred gold resources of almost 200,000 ounces (4.48 mt @ 1.38 g/t with 0.5 g cut off).
The Widgiemooltha tenements have substantial coverage at the north end of the Widgiemooltha Dome.
Even with the extensive mining history in the area, considerable exploration prospectivity remains. Several significant gold projects discovered or developed in the past ten years, including:
Auric Mining is now fast-tracking development at Munda. With a number of gold processing mills in the vicinity, the move to production is now gathering momentum.
In mid-2023 a Scoping Study on Munda produced a positive result. The study proposed a shallow open gold mine. At gold prices from $2,400/oz to $2,800/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
- 1.67Mt at 2.2g/t producing 112.0koz gold, to
- 2.18Mt at 1.9g/t producing 129.1koz gold.
The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of between approximately $54.7m to $101.4m.
Mining is contemplated over an approximately 3-year period (13 calendar quarters).
Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.8m to $1.7m.
Working capital requirements of approximately $3.9m to $8.1m were estimated based on a Stage 1 starter pit design.
Grade Control Program results at Munda.
To further advance the Project Auric completed a grade control drilling program at Munda in January 2024. In total 351 holes were sunk on a 10m x 10m grid over a potential starter pit.
Assay results include numerous significant intercepts at a 0.5g/t cut-off with high grade or broad intercepts such as:
Analysis of samples will be complete by the end of the first quarter 2024.
Further grade control drilling is envisaged as the company hones in on this high grade deposit.
A starter pit lasting about three months is envisaged in the last quarter of 2024. More intensive mining would follow in the period 2025-2027.
In all, Munda is projected to be a short-life project, able to produce exceptional cash profits with a gold price continuing at above $3000 an ounce.
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
Fresh from mining almost 10,000 ounces of gold in 2023, Jeffreys Find’s Stage Two is certain to be significantly greater in scope.
The Jeffreys Find Gold Mine is located approximately 45 kilometers northeast of the town of Norseman and 12 kilometers off the main Eyre Highway via a haul road.
Jeffreys Find is a short-life mine with a total gold-resources estimate of nearly 50,000 ounces.
Magnetic image of the gold resource at Jeffreys Find
The company has performed remarkably well with this mine, having acquired the tenements just 3.5 years ago.
Stage One mining took place over six months, from May to November 2023 with about 175,000 tonnes of gold ore hauled to the Greenfelds Mill at Coolgardie where it was processed. Final refining and sale of gold bullion produced took place at the Perth Mint.
Stage One – Production & Revenue Statistics
The project is a joint venture undertaking between Auric and well-known Kalgoorlie contractor BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML).
Auric’s risk is mitigated by BML who assume all operating costs including mining and haulage. Gold processing costs are recovered from the sale of gold bullion. After all costs have been deducted surplus cash is split equally between the partners.
For final mining in 2024 Auric has contributed $1 million in cash towards working capital which will be repaid towards the end of the final phase of mining.
The final pit shell at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine will be premised on a gold price of $2,900 an ounce, compared to the Stage One pit which was designed on the basis of gold at $2,600 an ounce. As a result the tonnage of ore being hauled to the mill will be substantially higher in 2024.
Equipment is being mobilised to the mine site in February and mining will recommence in March 2024. A continuing higher gold price has placed the joint venture in a solid position to throw off surplus cash well in excess of what was achieved in 2023.
Auric’s MD Mark English, Chairman Steve Morris and Technical Director John Utley at the Perth Mint with Auric gold bars from its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine.
Spargoville Project
Highly prospective tenements as company looks for gold on strike to Wattle Dam
Located approximately 35 kilometers southwest of the mining town Kambalda, the Spargoville Project is an underexplored asset with partially tested or entirely untested gold, nickel and lithium anomalies.
The asset sits north of the Wattle Dam gold mine. The Wattle Dam gold mine produced 268,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 10 g/t between 2006 and 2013.
While only partially drilled, initial exploration results from the Fugitive Prospect include an intercept at 14 meters with a grade of 2.51 g/t gold, indicating the asset’s promising potential.
Auric’s tenements at The Spargoville Project.
Management Team
Auric Mining’s Management and Board of Directors have a wealth of experience in gold discovery, in mine operations and across the full spectrum of finance and administration. That experience stretches to all parts of the globe.
Board of Directors
Steven Morris – Non-executive Chairman
Steve Morris is a well-known financial markets executive with more than two decades experience at a senior level. He garnered industry respect as head of private clients for Patersons Securities, now Canaccord Genuity, and has also been managing director of Intersuisse. Mr. Morris has served as a senior executive of the Little Group. From 2014 to 2019, Morris was a non-executive director of De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG), a gold company now with a $2.4 billion market capitalization. Mr. Morris is well connected in finance circles and was a board member of The Melbourne Football Club for nine years including three years as the vice chairman.
Mark English – Managing Director
Mark English is a Chartered Accountant with more than 40 years’ experience in business. English was the founding director of Bullion Minerals Ltd, now DevEX Resources (ASX:DEV) a company he managed for seven years before taking it to an IPO. Mr. English has considerable experience with major equity and debt raisings. He currently sits on the Board of WA integrated agricultural company Moora Citrus Group, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers and processors.
John Utley – Technical Director
John Utley has a 35-year career in mining and exploration with a dominant focus on gold assets. He holds a master’s degree in Earth sciences from the University of Waikato in New Zealand. Mr Utley has worked in Australia, South America, Papua New Guinea and most recently in Canada where he was the Chief Geologist for Atlantic Gold Corporation, a company now owned by St Barbara (ASX:SBM). He spearheaded exploration and development of the Touquoy Gold Mine in Nova Scotia, Canada, prior to being acquired by St Barbara. Mr Utley previously worked with Plutonic Resources (ASX:PLU) and was head of the exploration team at the Darlot Gold Mine during the discovery and development of the 2.3-million-ounce Centenary gold deposit.
31 December 2023 Full Year Financial Results. Auric Generated $4.22 Million Net Operating Cash
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to provide its financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2023.
- Financial year posts a maiden profit of $1,313,644.
- Adjusted maiden profit after one off write-down is $2,845,638.
- Net cash from operating activities is $4,223,898.
2023 Full Year Financial Report
Managing Director, Mark English, said “We’ve topped off an outstanding 2023 with a maiden adjusted profit of $2.8 million. The net cash from operating activities resulted in a surplus of $4.22 million, a terrific result.
“We benefited from a rising gold price as we undertook Stage One mining at Jeffreys Find. The mining performed better than expected with production of 9,741 ounces of gold selling at an average of $3,006 per ounce. Six months of mining generated almost $10 million in surplus cash for Auric and its JV partner, BML Ventures Pty Ltd of Kalgoorlie. Mining at Jeffreys Find has commenced for the 2024 year. The first processing is scheduled at the Greenfields Mill in mid-late April 2024.
“The past 12 months has seen us become self-funding for 2024. We are a dynamic small gold company with a pipeline of mining activities, that will generate cash for the Company and our shareholders,” said Mr English.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Auric Mining a ‘Gold Story’ to Watch, Analyst Says
Australian mining analyst Gavin Wendt has identified junior gold explorer and producer Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ) as a stock to watch, citing the company’s “gradual market re-rating” and its appeal as a low-risk, fully-funded operation with cash flow from its 50 percent stake in Jeffreys Find gold project.
Gold mining at Jeffreys Find commenced in July 2023, with AWJ’s joint venture project BML Ventures handling the mining operations on a 50-50 profit-share basis. Jeffreys Find has an indicated and inferred gold resource estimate at 0.5 grams per ton (g/t) cut-off grade of 1.22 million tons @ 1.22 g/t for 47,900 oz gold.
“By being prepared to retain a 50 percent stake in Jeffreys Find net cash flows, AWJ has avoided the time, complexity and costs of mobilizing equipment and hiring contractors independently, as well as eliminating the requirement for it to fund its proportionate share of working capital for the project,” Wendt stated in his report.
Stage Two mining at Jeffreys Find already began in early March 2024, with the aim of extracting at least 300,000 tons of ore, which is 70 percent more than Stage One, which Wendt said could realize net cash proceeds of approximately $8 million for AWJ.
Stage Two of gold production at Jeffreys Find commenced in early March 2024. (Image courtesy of Auric Mining)
Highlights of the report:
- AWJ is a gold story worth watching as the company continues to realize cash flows from its 50 percent stake at Jeffreys Find gold production in a JV with BML Ventures.
- Through the JV, wherein BML handles the mining operations on a 50-50 profit-share agreement, AWJ avoided the time, complexity and cost of mobilizing equipment and personnel, and eliminated the need to fund its share of the working capital.
- AWJ has the advantage of gaining quicker returns from the Jeffreys Find project, and leveraging the current strong gold price environment, and allowing the company to focus on advancing its Munda project to production by late 2024 to early 2025.
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
Lincoln Unveils 1.2 Billion Tonne Eyre Peninsula Green Iron Project and Commences Partnering Process
Lincoln Minerals (ASX: LML) is pleased to announce it will commence a partnering process for its large-scale Green Iron Project on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia, which is underpinned by the recently announced 1.2 billion tonne (Bt) magnetite resource1. A review by Lincoln’s new Board and management team has highlighted the development potential of this large-scale multi deposit magnetite project, known as the “Green Iron Project”., which Lincoln has held since 20182.
- Portfolio review by new management team validates significant scale of Lincoln’s Green Iron Project on South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula, underpinned by 1.2 billion tonne magnetite resource1.
- Previously completed studies contemplated production scenarios of 3 – 10 million tonnes per annum of magnetite concentrate analysing all aspects of project development, including mining, processing, logistics, port, power and water.
- Previous incomplete feasibility studies demonstrated the project’s favourable metallurgical properties, including high recoveries, high resultant iron ore grades and favourable grind size characteristics.
- The commencement of a partnering process for Lincoln’s Green Iron Project is the first step towards unlocking shareholder and regional value from its magnetite resource. The Company understands the local Eyre Peninsula community has an interest in our projects and Lincoln looks forward to working constructively with the community to develop this important Green Iron Project.
- Recent initiatives aimed at decarbonising Australia’s steel industry are expected to support third party project interest, noting plans by the SA Government to update its magnetite strategy, in which Lincoln has been requested to participate.
- Project partnering process aimed at advancing the project to Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) status and complete approval documents to commence imminently, overseen by Lincoln Director Julian Babarczy.
- Value realised from Lincoln’s Green Iron Project will fund and fast-track development of the Kookaburra Graphite Project, the Company’s core asset and primary focus.
The Green Iron Project partnership process, which Lincoln is launching today, seeks to identify a funding and project partner for advancing the Green Iron Project to operational status. The initial phase involves progressing the project to Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) status and completing necessary approval documents. It is important to note that previous DFS-level studies and regulatory approvals were not finalized, although were well advanced. The goal of the partnering process is to realise value for shareholders and potentially secure funding for the Kookaburra Graphite Project (KGP) while minimizing equity dilution for Lincoln shareholders.
Lincoln Director Julian Babarczy said, “We believe there is substantial potential value in Lincoln’s 100%-owned Green Iron Project, which in our view is currently not reflected in Lincoln’s share price, due to a lack of awareness by the market of the scale and attractiveness of previous study outcomes. During the strong iron ore pricing environment of 2010-2012, the project attracted significant funding as well as strong engagement from major steel companies, however project advancement halted due to the retracement of iron ore prices in subsequent years.
Following our review of the project, it is clear it has a compelling and significant scale, with detailed yet incomplete, advanced stage feasibility studies undertaken on all aspects of the project showing the potential to produce a very high-quality magnetite end-product with favourable metallurgical characteristics, ideal for the production of green steel in the region. I look forward to overseeing this important partnering process for the Company in the months ahead.”
Lincoln CEO Jonathon Trewartha said,“Magnetite, with its environmental advantages, has emerged as an appealing option for sustainable, low carbon steel production. Lincoln’s Green Iron Project, focused on producing a coarse-grind, high-grade iron ore concentrate, is expected to attract interest from potential steel producers, as has been the case with other peers in the region. The project’s unique properties, positive environmental impact, and proximity to established infrastructure and workforce contribute significantly to the project’s attractiveness.”
“Lincoln Minerals has recently unearthed a wealth of assets during an extensive review of the company’s overall portfolio. Among these are the iron ore assets, which represent just one facet of Lincoln’s underlying value and potential. Additionally, we are in the final stages of evaluating Lincoln’s Uranium assets, which we look forward to updating shareholders on shortly.”
“While we remain focused on development of our Kookaburra Graphite Project, our aim is to deliver maximum value to our shareholders and realise value from assets within our broad portfolio in the best interests of shareholders.”
Overview of Lincoln’s Green Iron Project
Lincoln’s Green Iron Project encompasses iron ore rights for a large-scale magnetite project on the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia, with a JORC Mineral Resource estimate of >1.2 Bt of magnetite iron ore, which has demonstrated strong metallurgical recoveries and a high-quality end product (as displayed in Table 1).
Table 1: Combined Total Mineral Resources by Resource classification##For further details relating to Lincoln’s magnetite resource, please refer to ASX release dated 21 March 2024, titled “1.2Bt Eyre Peninsula Green Iron Project Partnering Commences”.
Mineral Resources & Metallurgy1
Underpinning Lincoln’s Green Iron Project is a magnetite Total Mineral Resource of 1.2 Bt at a head grade of 25.7% Fe, which is considered significant due to the optimal location of the resource, the strongly supportive metallurgical characteristics, the overall potential scale of the project as well as the recently emerged preference for high quality magnetite feedstock for green steel production.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lincoln Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Warriedar Resources Limited (‘WA8’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WA8, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 25 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Update on 31 March 2024 Options
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on the status of the 16,829,135 quoted Options (ASX: AWJOA) to acquire fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company each at an exercise price of $0.15 expiring on 31 March 2024.
1. At the close of business Friday 15 March 2024 a total of $339,026.70 has been received by Computershare, representing the conversion of 2,260,178 options into fully paid ordinary shares.
2. Auric Directors will exercise all their options. The total is 645,839 options for a total of $96,875.85.
3. The last day of trading AWJOA will be Friday, 22 March 2024.
4. The last day to exercise the AWJOA is Thursday 28 March 2024.
If you need assistance with the paperwork and forms, please contact the Joint Company Secretary, Catherine Yeo on cyeo@auricmining.com.au.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Miners Facing Financing Frustration, Where Will the Money Come From?
Resource sector funding has declined for the last 15 to 20 years, and recently high inflation and interest rates have only made it more difficult for companies in the sector to get the money they need to move forward.
The issue has become a major topic, and was discussed at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference this past January, as well as at this year's Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention.
At the a panel titled “Where Will the Money Come From?” moderator David Halkyard of private equity firm Resource Capital Funds spoke with John MacKenzie, CEO and board member of Capstone Copper (TSX:CS,OTC Pink:CSCCF); Pierre Lassonde, co-founder and chair emeritus at Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV,NYSE:FNV); Adam Lundin, chair of Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN,OTC Pink:LUNMF); and Jacqui Murray, partner with Resource Capital Funds. Here's what they had to say.
Why has money left the mining sector?
Mining industry investment has declined significantly in the last several years, and nowhere is that more evident than in the retail segment of the market. As Lassonde explained, retail investors have stayed away from the resource sector in favor of the quick money and flashy profiles associated with big tech firms.
According to Lassonde, the tech stocks known as the "Magnificent 7" together represent US$13.1 trillion in market cap, close to the estimated US$15 trillion in gold that has been mined through history, and more than 50 times the US$250 billion combined market cap of all gold equities, including royalty companies.
“(Of the US$250 billion), half of that is six companies, and then the other half, US$125 billion, is about 150 to 300 companies — in the scheme of things for investors, they become irrelevant,” he said.
Lassonde added that asset and fund managers are steering clear of gold due to factors such as disasters, capital costs and bad execution of mergers. He provided the example of Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), whose share price reached nearly US$90 in April 2022, but as of the end of February had fallen as low as US$30 following its merger with Newcrest.
“So the investor base has been really gun shy, and is like, ‘This space is a disaster. Why do we want that?’” he said.
Western markets have largely moved away from gold as a metal as well, suggested Lassonde.
“Look at the gold price today, and it’s at a new record high of over US$2,100 (per ounce),” he told members of the audience at PDAC. “Who would have thought? Well, you know what, it’s not set here anymore — it’s not set in the US or London — it's set in China. China is the driver of the gold market today.”
He also pointed to the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (ARCA:GLD), which he said lost 140 metric tons (MT) last year and is down another 50 MT so far this year. “So people here are not investing in gold, let alone gold equities. They’re in Bitcoin, they’re in the Magnificent 7, where they’re making so much more money,” Lassonde said.
Investors lukewarm on slow-moving resource sector
Murray said this lack of performance in the mining industry has become endemic.
“When we’re talking to investors — and this is very large pension funds and endowments that invest money through private equity funds — and if there’s a young portfolio manager that has maybe been there for 10 years, and they chose not to invest in mining during that time, they’ve probably been congratulated,” she said.
Lundin added to the points made by Lassonde and Murray, indicating that it's been tough for the industry to bring investors into the fold given the state of the market. “People want to make money easily … Lending money, lending gold, it’s about 3 percent dividend yields right now, but you can keep your money in your bank account at 5 percent,” he said.
Further compounding the situation for investors is timelines for miners. Reporting for Bitcoin and the tech sector is far more granular than it is for mining. Updates come by the minute, quarter and year, and product launches are consistent year after year; in comparison, progress from discovery to mine can seem glacial.
“(Investors who meet with us) are looking for cash-flowing businesses, which is quite hard because a lot of the mines that need the money are in that awkward feasibility, unpermitted stage where there is a lot of capital, but the risks to invest in it, particularly with permitting timeframes nowadays, is extremely high,” Murray said.
According to the panelists, the little investment that happens in the resource industry occurs in relation to producing or near-producing assets that have built-in cash generation. However, this focus leaves early stage exploration and development projects largely underfunded.
Explorers and developers left out to dry
Bringing new mines online is a long process. It takes 10 to 20 years to move an asset from discovery to production, and the vast majority of discoveries don’t even make it to the production stage.
This makes funding at the exploration stage critical for the industry to ensure long-term viability and growth. However, while exploration is vitally important, it’s also the most challenging and risky point for investment.
“I took a 10 year span from '83 to '93, and I looked at 3,000 exploration companies and what happened to them,” Lassonde said. “Of those 3,000, only five actually delivered mines that opened and made money. So the ratio is appalling, and it got worse in the last 20 years because there hasn’t been the kind of discovery that we saw in the ’80s and ’90s.”
These kinds of results don’t instill confidence. For Lassonde, sifting through companies is part of his day-to-day life. But for regular investors, doing due diligence on the vast array of available stocks can be daunting.
Lassonde also pointed to another fundamental shift within the industry, saying that a steady loss of senior companies in Canada — including Alcan, Falconbridge, Inco and Noranda — over the past 20 years has had a considerable impact on juniors. “These companies not only did research and development, but out of the C$100 million to C$200 million budget they had for exploration, they shepherded probably 50 to 100 companies each at the junior level, because they understood that 50 percent of all discoveries are made by juniors,” he explained.
Despite this top-down loss in investment capital and geological expertise, the number of junior companies is still considerable, and they’re all competing with each other for what funding is available.
Echoing Lassonde, Murray said this saturation makes it hard for investors to make educated decisions on where to park their money. “Working through the junior mining companies is a bit like television nowadays,” she said on stage at PDAC. “You can spend hours just searching through crap, and eventually, you give up. Maybe there was a good company in there but you’ve flipped over it, just flicking through.”
Murray noted that the junior landscape has become dysfunctional, with too many companies that don’t have viable projects or a path forward that end up siphoning investment away from companies that do.
“In those early days, we are looking very much for how much of our dollars are going straight into the ground versus overhead. I think that’s probably a big problem, how many companies are attempting to raise capital to just stay alive rather than actually progressing projects,” she commented.
The saturation in the junior landscape has created an environment where there are too many companies with too many small projects. The panelists said consolidation would allow companies to develop projects of greater size and scope, and bring more assets together under one larger company.
“You have to have scale, and you have to have grade and you have to prove that you have something that your peers don’t,” Lundin said. MacKenzie made a similar point, saying that scale is essential for attracting capital.
“There is no doubt that there is a premium for scale,” he said. “The investment funds around the world are getting bigger and bigger, and none of them really want to be holding huge percentages in any single company. So the bigger the company, the more investable they are, the more liquid. And those are the real keys to attracting investments.”
Where could the money come from?
During the talk, the panelists discussed how juniors and larger mining companies can get funding outside of public markets. MacKenzie said private sources of capital will be essential, including private equity firms and family offices.
Lassonde agreed with the idea that these can be a good source of investment, and he said he turned to them to help fund a project in Chile. “That’s where the money is. We went to pass the hat to a number of family offices that we know and they said, ‘How much are you putting in? We’ll match you,’” he said.
The panelists also mentioned royalty and streaming deals as options for companies developing projects. These agreements involve a company agreeing to sell a percentage of its future profit or physical production at a pre-determined price in exchange for upfront funding to move forward at its project.
Depending on the size and attractiveness of its property, a company might also find success by courting investment from the international community. For example, MacKenzie spoke of how there is more investment capital flowing from the Middle East, with much of it connected to Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund.
“I think the way they’re looking at it is they obviously want to buy mines in production, but they (have) a sort of multi-decade point of view, so they’re looking at it from exploration sites all the way through to operating mines,” he said.
For her part, Murray noted that there is more interest in critical minerals.
Similarly, MacKenzie pointed out the enormous quantity of critical minerals that will be needed over the coming decades as the need to decarbonize becomes increasingly important in countries around the world.
This is bringing new money into the industry from nations and companies that are competing for limited available resources, often in the form of offtake agreements or other partnerships. “You know, there have been some countries that have been securing offtakes for the last couple decades, but I think there’s a lot of the world that today is finding itself challenged in terms of where their critical metals are actually going to come from,” he said.
Investor takeaway
The mining industry is struggling to appeal to retail investors due to saturation, competition from stocks offering quick returns and an overall lack of narrative. This means miners may want to consider alternative sources of funding.
The panelists at PDAC also agreed that more consolidation in the resource sector could help companies attract larger amounts of funding that aren't available to smaller-scale entities.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Auric Mining Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.