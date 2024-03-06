Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NSCI

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Critical Metals Corp. Completes Business Combination

Falcon Recieves Drill Permit Approval at Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton, Central Newfoundland

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Black Mountain Project Land Position Expanded

Appia Announces Maiden Rare Earth Mineral Resource Estimate of 6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO and 46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred grading 2,888 ppm TREO at the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galloper Gold

BOOM:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Oceana Lithium

OCN:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - NSCI

Trading resumes in:

Company: Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: NSCI

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 3/7/2024

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/06/c5353.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis ScientificTSXV:NSCIEmerging Tech Investing
NSCI:CA
The Conversation (0)

NANALYSIS ANNOUNCES UP TO $5.0 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PROSPECTUS EXEMPT OFFERING PURSUANT TO THE LISTED ISSUER EXEMPTION AND UP TO $1.0 MILLION CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (the " Company " or " Nanalysis Scientific ") is pleased to announce a best efforts prospectus exempt offering (the " Offering ") of up to 11,111,111 units (the " Units ") of the Company at a price of $0.45 per Unit (the " Issue Price ") for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 , pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions (" NI 45-106 "). There is an offering document relating to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at www.nanalysis.com .  Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Launches New Website & Raises AR Navigation Platform Prices

ARway.ai Launches New Website & Raises AR Navigation Platform Prices

Price Increases Being Driven by Growing Global Demand for Spatial Computing, Indoor Navigation & Location Based AR Experiences

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce the launch of its new pricing structure and brand new website, www.ARway.ai. ARway is redefining the way developers and businesses interact with spatial computing and augmented reality technology, providing more robust solutions at valuable rates

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 68 Day 2 on March 7 Register Now

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference 68 Day 2 on March 7 Register Now

EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal announces the schedule of the 68 th Emerging Growth Conference on March 6 & 7, 2024.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Establishes New Business Unit Led by Former META Executive, Targeting Jewelry Industry with GPT AI CAD-3D Models, Blockchain Technology, and NFTs

Nextech3D.ai Establishes New Business Unit Led by Former META Executive, Targeting Jewelry Industry with GPT AI CAD-3D Models, Blockchain Technology, and NFTs

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce, is pleased to announce that it has established a new business unit to target the Jewelry Industry with 3D Models, Blockchain Technology, and NFTs. The initiative will be led by former META & Microsoft Executive Hareesh Achi, who is Nextech3D.ai's current Head of Product Operations. This new business unit will focus on using the GPT AI CAD to 3D texturing platform of its spin-off Company, Toggle3D.ai (OTCQB: TGGLF CSE: TGGL). Toggle3D.ai's technology can convert jewelry CAD files into lightweight, web-friendly 4K 3D quad meshes, then uses AI to texture the jewelry in yellow gold, white gold, or rose gold. After this is complete, the AI photography studio creates stunning lifestyle images before it is published onto the web. Toggle3D.ai intends to license this all-in-one GPT AI platform to global manufacturers, while Nextech3D.ai will be conducting the sales and marketing for this new business unit

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Agreement With DesignSA.me Servicing Saudi Arabian Government Projects With AR Indoor Navigation

ARway.ai Announces New Partnership Agreement With DesignSA.me Servicing Saudi Arabian Government Projects With AR Indoor Navigation

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is thrilled to announce a significant partnership with DesignSA.me. This deal will redefine government sectors by integrating ARway's cutting-edge technology into their applications through the ARwayKit SDK

Advancing Government Services with DesignSA.me

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
person in vr headset

Virtual Reality Play in Defence and Law Enforcement

Virtual reality (VR) has come a long way since its inception. Originally focused largely on entertainment and gaming, VR solutions have since expanded to the enterprise market — and beyond. Emerging VR technology is increasingly focused on commercial applications and business challenges.

One of the more promising use cases involves operational training simulations for law enforcement and the military. Faced with shrinking budgets and growing logistical challenges, many police agencies and defence forces now regard VR technology as a compelling training solution. While this use case is still in its early adoption stage, the application of VR to defence and law enforcement offers investors inroads into the enterprise VR market.

However, to understand the opportunity VR represents, one must first understand the technology itself.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Outstanding Value Demonstrated by Prefeasibility Study Outcomes for the Lady Julie Gold Project

NANALYSIS ANNOUNCES UP TO $5.0 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PROSPECTUS EXEMPT OFFERING PURSUANT TO THE LISTED ISSUER EXEMPTION AND UP TO $1.0 MILLION CONCURRENT PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City

Charbone Hydrogen: The Only Publicly Listed Green Hydrogen Player in Canada

Related News

Gold Investing

Outstanding Value Demonstrated by Prefeasibility Study Outcomes for the Lady Julie Gold Project

Precious Metals Investing

Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City

Oil and Gas Investing

Charbone Hydrogen: The Only Publicly Listed Green Hydrogen Player in Canada

Lithium Investing

Jindalee Spin-Out Dynamic Metals Signs $20M JV with Mineral Resources

Lithium Investing

Exploration Progress as Drill Hole 1 Commences at Rio Grande Sur

Gold Investing

Multiple Large Lithium Soil Anomalies Outlined at Parker Dome

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Receives R&D Refund and Firms Up Cash Position

×