BlackBerry and Adobe Partner to Deliver Secure Forms with Electronic Signatures on Mobile

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) today announced that they have partnered to deliver a secure forms solution for mobile.  The software solution, which combines BlackBerry® UEM and Adobe Experience Manager Forms, is designed for popular mobile device platforms, and meets the rigorous security standards required by regulated industries.  Furthermore, the partnership agreement allows BlackBerry to resell Adobe Experience Manager Forms software.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Prior to the partnership between BlackBerry and Adobe, users have been challenged in completing and approving documents away from their desktops, limiting their mission-critical mobility, and productivity.  In this new solution, BlackBerry UEM manages public key infrastructure (PKI) certificates to secure the connection to Adobe Experience Manager, allowing users to complete and electronically sign documents from anywhere, on their employer-issued or BYO mobile devices, and without a VPN.

"BlackBerry and Adobe both have a long-standing and trusted reputation for enabling the digital transformation of organizations around the world," said Neelam Sandhu , SVP Sustainability & Chief Elite Customer Success Officer. "BlackBerry is delighted to partner with Adobe to solve this imperative security and productivity need for regulated industries.  BlackBerry UEM together with Adobe Experience Manager will enable government, financial services, healthcare, legal, and other organizations, to modernize and optimize their operations while maintaining the highest levels of security, protecting national security."

"Electronic workflows should not be limited to desktop environments," said John Landwehr , Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Public Sector at Adobe.  "Business processes cannot be delayed by lack of mobile support, for securely completing and signing electronic documents.  The partnership between BlackBerry and Adobe enhances operational processing and workforce efficiency for hiring and onboarding, procurement of goods and services, medical readiness, maintenance, and logistics, and so many more use cases, that require signed approvals at any time, on any device."

This new solution is available now for customers using BlackBerry UEM and BlackBerry Adobe Experience Manager Forms.

BlackBerry UEM is used by security and productivity conscious organizations around the world and has the highest number of government security certifications in the industry, across unclassified and classified requirements.  Announced earlier this year, BlackBerry UEM is the only UEM solution to be recognized, by customers, in the top right quadrant of Gartner's 2023 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': UEM Tools report.  For more information on BlackBerry UEM visit BlackBerry.com/UEM .

Adobe Experience Manager Forms is an end-to-end digital forms and documents solution that enables organizations to modernize their data capture and document workflows into a seamless, agile digital experience.  It allows users to create responsive forms at scale, capture data and e-signatures securely, and integrate into back-end systems to automate manual workflows.  For more information on Adobe Experience Manager, visit Adobe.com/AEM .

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario , the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About Adobe
Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com .

Contacts:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-and-adobe-partner-to-deliver-secure-forms-with-electronic-signatures-on-mobile-301778614.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

