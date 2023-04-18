LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Antibe to Present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical-stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation, today announced its participation in the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference being held in person on April 25-26, 2023. Scott Curtis, Antibe's Chief Operating Officer, and Dr. Joseph Stauffer, Chief Medical Officer, will deliver the Company's live presentation:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Time: 1:30 pm (Eastern Time)
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

A link to the webcast of the presentation is available on the News & Events section of the Company's website at antibethera.com . The webcast will be available for 90 days.

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Antibe Therapeutics Inc.

Antibe is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation arising from a wide range of medical conditions. The Company's current pipeline includes assets that seek to overcome the gastrointestinal ("GI") ulcers and bleeding associated with nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs ("NSAIDs"). Antibe's lead drug, otenaproxesul, is in clinical development as a safer alternative to opioids and today's NSAIDs for acute pain. Antibe's second pipeline drug, ATB-352, is being developed for a specialized pain indication. The Company's next target is inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD"), a condition long in need of safer, more effective therapies. Learn more at antibethera.com .

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with a creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, as well as advisory on direct investing, company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Learn more at bloomburton.com .

Antibe Therapeutics Inc.
Christina Cameron
VP Investor Relations
+1 416-577-1443
christina@antibethera.com

×