Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Investing in Graphene Companies

Top Stories This Week: Gold Bars Fly Off Shelves in South Korea, Shipwrecked Silver Case Gets Settled

Trending Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp Reports Exceptionally High-Grade Results from Lucero

CISCO REPORTS THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS

Lancaster Resources Receives BLM Drilling Approval for Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project

Forward Water Technologies Corp. and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. Announce Proposed Business Combination

DLE Pilot Plant Produces High Quality Eluate

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Fungtional Labs

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Annexon Reports Inducement Grants to New Employees Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635

Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement-based medicines for people living with devastating inflammatory-related diseases, today announced that it has granted inducement to two new non-executive employees under the terms of the 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan. The equity awards were approved on May 11, 2024, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

In the aggregate, the new non-executive employees received options to purchase 52,590 shares of Annexon common stock. The options carry a ten-year term and an exercise price per share equal to $4.50, which was the closing price of Annexon's common stock on May 15, 2024, the date of grant, and vest over 4 years, with 25% of the shares underlying the options vesting on the first anniversary of the grant date and an additional 1/48th of the shares vesting monthly thereafter, subject to continued service through the applicable vesting dates.

About Annexon

Annexon Biosciences (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a late-stage clinical platform of novel therapies for people living with devastating classical complement-mediated neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain, and eye. Annexon's novel scientific approach targets upstream C1q to block the classical complement inflammatory cascade before it starts, and its therapeutic candidates are designed to provide meaningful benefits across multiple autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic diseases. With proof-of concept data in Guillain-Barré syndrome, Huntington's disease and geographic atrophy, Annexon is rigorously advancing its mid-to late-stage clinical trials to bring new potential treatments to patients as quickly as possible. To learn more visit annexonbio.com.

Investor Contact:

Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Annexon Inc.ANNXNASDAQ:ANNXLife Science Investing
ANNX
The Conversation (0)
Annexon Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Key Anticipated Milestones

Annexon Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Key Anticipated Milestones

Multiple Value-creating Catalysts Across the Annexon Portfolio Throughout 2024

Pivotal Phase 3 Data for ANX005 in Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) Expected in Second Quarter 2024; Potential to be the First Targeted Treatment for GBS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Annexon Biosciences to Present at the Bank of America Health Care Conference

Annexon Biosciences to Present at the Bank of America Health Care Conference

Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a late-stage clinical platform of novel therapies for people living with devastating classical complement-mediated neuroinflammatory diseases of the body, brain, and eye, today announced that Douglas Love, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Bank of America Health Care Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 at 8:40 a.m. PT.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed under the ‘Events & Presentations' section on the Investors page at www.annexonbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Investor Conference

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 2 nd BioConnect Investor Conference at the NASDAQ world headquarters in New York City.

Event H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ
Date May 20th, 2024
Time 12:00 PM Eastern Time
Link Fireside Chat [ Link ]

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HCW Biologics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

HCW Biologics Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

HCW Biologics Inc. (the "Company" or "HCW Biologics") (NASDAQ: HCWB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen healthspan by disrupting the link between inflammation and age-related diseases, today reported financial results and recent business highlights for its first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Dr. Hing C. Wong, Founder and CEO of HCW Biologics, stated, "We reached an important clinical development milestone in the first quarter of 2024.  Enrollment was completed in two ongoing clinical trials to evaluate HCW9218 in solid tumors.  We are encouraged by the number of patients with evidence of stable disease, even though it is difficult of generalize from Phase 1 and Phase 1b results. We are following our strategy to participate in fully randomized Phase 2 clinical trials in difficult-to-treat cancer indications, working with leading clinical sites.  Using this strategy, we believe we can cost effectively evaluate HCW9218 as a single arm in a larger study.  We intend to advance our cancer studies in ovarian and pancreatic cancer, while seeking to opportunistically participate in other cancer trials that have strong sponsors with financial support."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Athira Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Pipeline and Business Updates

Athira Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Pipeline and Business Updates

Topline data from Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD clinical trial of fosgonimeton as a potential treatment for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease expected in second half of 2024

Submitted Investigational New Drug application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ATH-1105 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; On track to dose subjects in a first-in-human study in second quarter of 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vincerx Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Vincerx Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Vincerx continued to progress Phase 1 dose-escalation studies for VIP943, a potentially best-in-class anti-CD123 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), and VIP236, a first-in-class small molecule-drug conjugate (SMDC)

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Vincerx announced positive results from enitociclib Phase 1 combination study, reporting a fourth partial response (PR) in a patient with peripheral T-cell
lymphoma (PTCL)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Vincerx Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Vincerx Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Vincerx continued to progress Phase 1 dose-escalation studies for VIP943, a potentially best-in-class anti-CD123 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), and VIP236, a first-in-class small molecule-drug conjugate (SMDC)

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) and Vincerx announced positive results from enitociclib Phase 1 combination study, reporting a fourth partial response (PR) in a patient with peripheral T-cell
lymphoma (PTCL)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Atea Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Full Enrollment Achieved in Global Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 Trial for Treatment of COVID-19 with Results Expected 2H'24

Global Phase 2 HCV Study On Track to Report Complete SVR12 Results 2H'24

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Sunrun Releases 2023 Impact Report

Prospect Ridge Resources: Emerging Precious Metals Explorer Near the Golden Triangle

Related News

Lithium Investing

Lancaster Resources Progresses Permitting for Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Gold Investing

Prospect Ridge Resources: Emerging Precious Metals Explorer Near the Golden Triangle

Battery Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - FT

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces Government of Canada Funding for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces U.S. Government Funding to Accelerate the NICO Critical Minerals Project Development

Resource Investing

Altiplano Begins Mining Operations at the 326 m Level at Farellon

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Corp. Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

×