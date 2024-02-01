Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2023 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 4:30 p.m. ET . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people's lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world's leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

Amgen is one of the 30 companies that comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average and is also part of the Nasdaq-100 index. In 2023, Amgen was named one of "America's Greatest Workplaces" by Newsweek, one of "America's Climate Leaders" by USA Today and one of the "World's Best Companies" by TIME.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Threads .

CONTACT: Amgen, Thousand Oaks
Jessica Akopyan , 805-440-5721 (media)
Elissa Snook , 609-251-1407 (media)
Justin Claeys , 805-313-9775 (investors)

Amgen Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Amgen) (PRNewsFoto/)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amgen-announces-webcast-of-2023-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-financial-results-302051047.html

SOURCE Amgen

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Esperion Stock Increases After Investors Learn of Short FDA Approval Process

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares increased by more than 10% after investors learned that the FDA will not require a long-term outcomes study prior to its potential approval of the company’s cholesterol-lowering drug.
According to Fierce Biotech:

Investors and analysts have been fretting over exactly what the FDA will do with ETC-1002, an LDL-lowering pill that is angling for a share of a blockbuster market many believe lies in wait for a new class of PCSK9 drugs. While the oral ETC-1002 may not be as effective as the PCSK9 drugs, including the newly-approved Praluent from Regeneron ($REGN) and Sanofi ($SNY) as well as a rival Amgen ($AMGN) drug, it also has a shot at grabbing a significant share of the market with a less expensive and more easily managed drug that could do everything many patients in this huge market require.
Overhanging all of these drugs has been a persistent fear that regulators would require a long-running cardiovascular outcomes trial to prove the therapy works as expected in improving patients’ health. But according to Esperion, the agency says it’s ready to give it a green light for a relatively narrow market–which still amounts to a patient pool of 9 million people–and then hold back on a broader approval until after the CVOT data comes in later.

Keep reading...Show less
Biotech industry

How Will the Inflation Reduction Act Impact the Biotech Industry?

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which was passed in August 2022, was a main conversational point during the annual Biotech Showcase, which took place in San Francisco from January 8 to 10.

The new legislation has the potential to significantly impact the development and pricing of drugs, with some studies suggesting that it could lead to a 31 percent reduction in profits and potentially fewer drug approvals in the coming years.

Neal Masia, the co-founder and CEO of EntityRisk, spoke at the event about the changing landscape for biotech and healthcare companies, saying, “There's just now insatiable demand from society, players and everybody to understand what the value is of all of these great innovations that we're trying to create. That has created a lot of pressure in the US that never really has been there until the last few years to really upfront demonstrate what that value is."

Keep reading...Show less

deCODE genetics: A sequence variant that increases risk of pregnancy loss

Scientists at deCODE genetics, a subsidiary of Amgen, and their collaborators from Iceland Denmark, and the USA published a study today in Nature Structural & Molecular Biology titled "Variant in the synaptonemal complex protein SYCE2 associates with pregnancy loss through effects on recombination".

Valgerdur Steinthorsdottir project leader at deCODE genetics and Kári Stefánsson CEO of deCODE genetics. Photo credit: deCODE genetics

While it is well established that chromosomal abnormalities are a major cause of miscarriages the biology behind pregnancy losses with or without chromosomal errors is not well understood. Over 114 thousand women from Iceland , Denmark , the UK, USA , and Finland who have experienced pregnancy loss participated in a genome-wide association study, testing 50 million sequence variants. A low-frequency missense variant in the SYCE2 gene was found to increase the risk of pregnancy loss by 22%.

In a previous report by deCODE scientists this missense variant was shown to associate with recombination phenotypes in chromosomes that were transmitted from the mother. Recombination between homologous chromosomes is an essential part of meiosis, the generation of the human egg and sperm cell. The product of SYCE2 forms a part of a protein complex that is essential for the alignment of homologous chromosomes for recombination and the missense variant associated with pregnancy loss and recombination is predicted to affect the stability of this protein complex.

A closer inspection of the effect of the variant on recombination revealed an effect on the positioning of crossovers that is proportional to the length of the chromosomes, the longer the chromosome the larger the effect. The effect on recombination is measured in live-born individuals. The authors propose that this effect may be more extreme in pregnancies that are lost and may contribute to pregnancy loss. The association with pregnancy loss does not account for embryos lost in early gestation before pregnancy has been detected so the effect of the variant on pregnancy success may be underestimated.

The findings reported in this study demonstrate that a variant with a substantial effect on recombinations can be maintained in the population despite increasing the risk of pregnancy loss.

Based in Reykjavik, Iceland , deCODE is a global leader in analyzing and understanding the human genome. Using its unique expertise and population resources, deCODE has discovered genetic risk factors for dozens of common diseases. deCODE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326042/Valgerdur_Steinthorsdottir.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1535464/deCODE_genetics_Amgen_Logo.jpg

deCODE genetics logo with Amgen (PRNewsfoto/deCODE genetics)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/decode-genetics-a-sequence-variant-that-increases-risk-of-pregnancy-loss-302043584.html

SOURCE deCODE genetics

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/29/c3129.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
medical capsule and transparent cells

Top 3 Canadian Biotech Stocks

Canada's biotech sector is home to companies pursuing cutting-edge therapies and medical technologies.

Looking ahead into 2024, some market participants expect to see more investor interest in biotech as a variety of trends take hold — those include a greater focus on personalized medicine, cancer immunotherapies and more.

Against that backdrop, which Canadian biotech stocks are performing the best? Below the Investing News Network outlines the three TSX-listed biotech stocks have seen the biggest gains year-on-year. Data was gathered on January 18, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener, and companies listed had market caps above C$50 million at that time.

Keep reading...Show less
genes and chromosomes with 2024 overlay

Biotech Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Biotech in 2024

Biotetch is a dynamic and constantly evolving industry that is driving scientific advancements and innovation in healthcare. According to Grandview Research, the global biotech market was worth US$1.55 trillion in 2023, and the firm expects it to grow at a CAGR of 13.96 percent between 2024 and 2030 to reach a value of US$3.08 trillion.

The growth potential offered by the biotech sector means those who invest in the market can support companies that are making a positive impact on people’s lives while potentially generating significant returns.

Like many industries, the biotech market has seen slower growth in recent years. But heading into 2024, there are strong signals that the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates after its aggressive hiking cycle. With that in mind, some biotech experts are optimistic that the sector could attract more investor interest and experience a period of growth in 2024. In fact, a recent survey conducted by GlobalData shows that 40 percent of the 115 respondents are optimistic that biotech funding will bounce back in 2024, while 60 percent are optimistic about the sector’s growth.

Keep reading...Show less
Top 5 Life Science ETFs

Top 5 Life Science ETFs

Taking a position in a life science exchange-traded fund (ETF)provides exposure to a basket of stocks focused on the healthcare sector, while mitigating the risks of holding shares in a single company.

While ETFs provide diversification by their nature, fund managers often narrow down their offerings to follow a specific aspect of the market — for example, biotech or pharma. They also typically adjust the weight of ETF holdings to match movements in the life science industry in an effort to give investors the best possible returns.

There are many choices when it comes to life science ETFs, and to help investors understand their options, the Investing News Network has listed the top life science ETFs by year-on-year performance.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 42ND ANNUAL J.P. MORGAN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2024 J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 9:00 a.m. PT on Monday, January 8, 2024 . Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Black Mountain Drilling Results: First Significant Lithium Intersections in Wyoming; and Base Metals (Cu, Zn and Pb) Potential Identified

Edison Lithium Announces Mailing and Filing of Addendum to Meeting Materials for Annual General and Special Meeting and Advises of Updates to Arrangement Terms

Tisdale Clean Energy Upsizes Private Placement and Closes $1.145M Second Tranche

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. Market Making Services

×