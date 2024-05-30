Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Wave Life Sciences to Present at 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health, today announced that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 7:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of this presentation will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Wave Life Sciences website at http://ir.wavelifesciences.com . A replay of this presentation will be archived and available on the site for a limited time following the event.

About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a biotechnology company focused on unlocking the broad potential of RNA medicines to transform human health. Wave's RNA medicines platform, PRISM™, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation and deep insights in human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders. Its toolkit of RNA-targeting modalities includes editing, splicing, RNA interference and antisense silencing, providing Wave with unmatched capabilities for designing and sustainably delivering candidates that optimally address disease biology. Wave's diversified pipeline includes clinical programs in Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and Huntington's disease, as well as a preclinical program in obesity. Driven by the calling to "Reimagine Possible", Wave is leading the charge toward a world in which human potential is no longer hindered by the burden of disease. Wave is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. For more information on Wave's science, pipeline and people, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

Investor Contact:
Kate Rausch
+1 617-949-4827
krausch@wavelifesci.com

Media Contact:
Alicia Suter
+1 617-949-4817
asuter@wavelifesci.com


