VRIC Preview — Jay Martin Talks Standout Speakers and Can't-Miss Conversations
The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference will run from May 17 to 18 — Jay Martin of Cambridge House explains how to make the most of the event.
Jay Martin May 2022youtu.be
After a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will return in full force at the Vancouver Convention Center from May 17 to 18.
"I'm building the conference that I want to go to," said Jay Martin, investor and president of Cambridge House, told the Investing News Network ahead of the two day event.
For him, that means bringing together people who can help explain today's turbulent markets.
Chief among them are Stephen Harper, former president of Canada, and Felipe Calderon, former president of Mexico. Martin pointed out that both were in office during the 2008 crash, and had closed-door meetings with former US President George W. Bush as he tried to reinvigorate confidence in the US dollar.
"That's happening right now again. And what better perspective than to grab two world leaders who were in those meetings ... during a time when Canada, the US and Mexico were trying to put together a united front," he said.
Aside from those heavyweights, Martin is looking forward to hearing from Nomi Prins, who he said is adept at cutting through the noise and highlighting what matters, and former US Federal Reserve insider Danielle DiMartino Booth, who offers a unique perspective on how policies are introduced to the public.
VRIC may be the first large in-person event some people have been to since before COVID-19 hit back in 2020.
When asked how investors can maximize their time, Martin said key discussions will be take place early and late in the day in the speaker hall — during those times, no other events will be scheduled.
Outside those slots, attendees will have to pick and choose from various workshops. Each workshop will have a specific focus, and Martin recommended spending time before the conference mapping out priorities.
Cambridge House will also post most talks on YouTube after VRIC is over.
If you'd like to attend VRIC, click here to register. And stay tuned for the Investing News Network's coverage.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1839.61
|-15.06
|Silver
|21.34
|-0.48
|Copper
|4.16
|+0.01
|Palladium
|2073.22
|-16.78
|Platinum
|969.84
|+14.84
|Oil
|99.40
|-0.36
|Heating Oil
|3.67
|-0.01
|Natural Gas
|7.36
|-0.03
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.