Resource News Investing News

Resource Investing

VRIC Preview — Jay Martin Talks Standout Speakers and Can't-Miss Conversations

Resource Investing News
aerial view of vancouver
Brayden Law / Pexels

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference will run from May 17 to 18 — Jay Martin of Cambridge House explains how to make the most of the event.

Jay Martin May 2022youtu.be

After a brief hiatus due to COVID-19, the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will return in full force at the Vancouver Convention Center from May 17 to 18.

"I'm building the conference that I want to go to," said Jay Martin, investor and president of Cambridge House, told the Investing News Network ahead of the two day event.

For him, that means bringing together people who can help explain today's turbulent markets.

Chief among them are Stephen Harper, former president of Canada, and Felipe Calderon, former president of Mexico. Martin pointed out that both were in office during the 2008 crash, and had closed-door meetings with former US President George W. Bush as he tried to reinvigorate confidence in the US dollar.

"That's happening right now again. And what better perspective than to grab two world leaders who were in those meetings ... during a time when Canada, the US and Mexico were trying to put together a united front," he said.

Aside from those heavyweights, Martin is looking forward to hearing from Nomi Prins, who he said is adept at cutting through the noise and highlighting what matters, and former US Federal Reserve insider Danielle DiMartino Booth, who offers a unique perspective on how policies are introduced to the public.

VRIC may be the first large in-person event some people have been to since before COVID-19 hit back in 2020.

When asked how investors can maximize their time, Martin said key discussions will be take place early and late in the day in the speaker hall — during those times, no other events will be scheduled.

Outside those slots, attendees will have to pick and choose from various workshops. Each workshop will have a specific focus, and Martin recommended spending time before the conference mapping out priorities.

Cambridge House will also post most talks on YouTube after VRIC is over.

If you'd like to attend VRIC, click here to register. And stay tuned for the Investing News Network's coverage.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Resource Investing
Featured

MARKETS

Markets
TSX19890.06-109.63
TSXV711.19-8.62
DOW32160.74-84.96
S&P 5004001.05+9.81
NASD11737.67+114.42
ASX7120.70-84.90

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1839.61-15.06
Silver21.34-0.48
Copper4.16+0.01
Palladium2073.22-16.78
Platinum969.84+14.84
Oil99.40-0.36
Heating Oil3.67-0.01
Natural Gas7.36-0.03

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

Browse more resource reports ≫
Browse more technology reports ≫
Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×