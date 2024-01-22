Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Eureka Lithium

CSE:ERKA
Eureka Lithium Corp. is a junior mining company. The Company is focused on lithium exploration with assets in the Nunavik region, Quebec, Canada. The Company owns 100% ownership of three projects comprising 1,408 square kilometres (sq. km) in the Raglan West, Raglan South, and New Leaf Lithium Camps. In Raglan West the Company owns approximately 443 sq. km claim block located approximately 35 km southwest of the community of Salluit. In Raglan South the Company owns approximately 229 sq. km claim block. The Company owns approximately 736 sq. km covering multiple claim blocks, including the Zig Zag Property, in the New Leaf Camp situated approximately 120 km southwest of the community of Tasiujaq and 350 km south of Raglan South.
