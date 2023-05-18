Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (OTCQB: MATEF) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") announces that it has reached agreements with David Wong, Justin Rosenberg, Domenico Carosa, Georg Hochwimmer and Konstantin Lichtenwald, directors or officers of the Company, and two arms-length creditors (together, the " Creditors ") to settle (the " Debt Settlement ") outstanding indebtedness (the " Indebtedness ") totaling $141,538.03 through the issuance of 2,830,761 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share. Completion of the Debt Settlement remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "). All common shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory holder period in accordance with applicable securities laws.
Sona Nanotech Elects New Board Chair and is Awarded Patent
Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company" or "Sona"), a nanotechnology company developing pre-clinical Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy for colorectal cancer, is pleased to announce the election as chair of the board, Mr. Mark Lievonen, CM, who joined the board of Sona in December 2020. Mr. Lievonen served as president of Sanofi Pasteur Limited from 1999 to 2016, during which time it became a billion-dollar enterprise in Canada, manufacturing over 50 million doses of vaccines for both domestic and international markets. A corporate director and principal of JML Advisory Services, Mr. Lievonen also co-chairs Canada's COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force.
Mr. Lievonen also serves on a number of public companies and not-for-profit boards, and as an advisor to other businesses and institutions. Mr. Lievonen succeeds Mr. Jim Megann, principal of Numus Financial, who will continue to serve as a director of Sona.
"I am pleased to take on this role at Sona as the Company moves towards pre-clinical studies for its important Targeted Hyperthermia Therapy, focusing first on colorectal cancer. I'm energized by Sona's work generating and assembling the pre-clinical study data necessary to secure support from regulators for clinical trials and I look forward to fully contributing towards this goal."
Also, as contemplated in the Company's March 2023 acquisition of Siva Therapeutics, Inc., Leonard Pagliaro, PhD, has been appointed to Sona's board of directors. Dr. Pagliaro has held senior R&D, business development, and management positions for companies including Eurofins and ThermoFisher Scientific following his academic career at the University of Washington and Carnegie Mellon University, and he holds a PhD in cell biology and biochemistry from Wesleyan University.
"We are fortunate to have someone with the life sciences credentials and commercial accomplishments of Mark to step into the role of chair as Sona progresses its development of an important advanced medical therapy. We continue to build a winning team with the skillsets necessary to guide this development, including the recent engagement of a senior medical device product development consultant with significant experience taking such products from inception all the way to commercialization. We are also pleased to benefit from the continued acumen of Jim Megann who has ably served as chair since 2019. On behalf of Sona, thank you to both Mark and Jim for their continuing contributions and welcome to Len Pagliaro, PhD.," Sona's CEO, David Regan, commented.
The Company is also pleased to announce a first territorial patent grant for its proprietary, toxin-free gold nanorod manufacturing process with a registration in South Korea. Patent applications for other major markets are pending.
About Sona Nanotech Inc.
Sona Nanotech is a nanotechnology life sciences firm that has developed multiple proprietary methods for the manufacture of various types of gold nanoparticles. The principal business carried out and intended to be continued by Sona is the development and application of its proprietary technologies for use in multiplex diagnostic testing platforms that will improve performance over existing tests in the market. Sona Nanotech's gold nanorod particles are cetyltrimethylammonium ("CTAB") free, eliminating the toxicity risks associated with the use of other gold nanorod technologies in medical applications. It is expected that Sona's gold nanotechnologies may be adapted for use in applications, as a safe and effective delivery system for multiple medical treatments, subject to the approval of various regulatory boards, including Health Canada and the FDA.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements the prospects for the granting of patents and the successful development of advanced medical therapies. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions or estimates that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that Sona may not be able to successfully secure animal pre-clinical and human clinical studies, obtain sufficient clinical and other data to submit regulatory submissions, raise sufficient additional capital or develop the envisioned therapy. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Sona disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Blockmate Announces Debt Settlement
Messrs. Wong, Rosenberg, Carosa, Hochwimmer and Lichtenwald are directors or senior officers of the Company and considered non-arm's-length parties in accordance with the policies of the Exchange. As a result, the Debt Settlement with the non-arm's-length parties is subject to Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). In completing the Debt Settlement with Messrs. Wong, Rosenberg, Carosa, Hochwimmer and Lichtenwald, the Company intends to rely upon Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation requirement of MI 61-101, as the securities of the Company are not listed or quoted on a specified market, and Section 5.7(b) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Debt Settlement with the non-arm's-length parties does not exceed $2,500,000.
About Blockmate Ventures Inc.
Blockmate Ventures is a Web3 incubator/venture creator focusing on businesses that utilise blockchain technology and decentralization to provide greater utility, accessibility and sustainability around everyday services. Working with prospective Founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations, digital assets, and advisory to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization.
Blockmate's current platforms include FX payments (Midpoint), "Radically simple Web3 mining" (Hivello) and green projects (Blockchain World and others in the pipeline).
The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era and view Web3 technology as the vehicle for a democratised future. Join the Hivello waitlist for a free passive income app and learn more about being a Blockmate investor at: www.blockmate.com .
Blockmate welcomes investors to join the Company's mailing list for the latest updates and industry research by subscribing at: https://www.blockmate.com/subscribe
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on the assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Raindrop disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Montfort Capital Announces Results From Annual General Meeting
~All items on the annual shareholder meeting agenda approved~
Montfort Capital Corp. ("Montfort" or the "Company") (TSXV: MONT) (OTCQB: MONTF), a leading alternative lender utilizing focused strategies, experienced management teams and advanced technology, is pleased to report the results of its 2023 Annual General Shareholder Meeting ("Meeting").
A total of 38,286,048 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, representing 41.75% of the total outstanding shares of the Company as at the record date with a substantial majority voting in favour of the items on the agenda including: (a) setting the number of directors at nine and election of the board of directors; (b) the approval of the Company's equity incentive plan; and (c) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company.
Andrew Abouchar , Blake Albright , Howard Atkinson , David Demers , Paul Geyer , Jan Lederman , Thealzel Lee, Robert Napoli , and Ken Thomson were elected and re-elected to serve as directors of the Company.
For the complete Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, click HERE to reach the Company's SEDAR filings .
About Montfort Capital Corporation
Montfort manages a diversified family of specialized private credit brands that utilize focused strategies and experienced management teams combined with advanced technology to improve fee related performance. Montfort facilitates transparency for all of its investors through public company reporting. For further information, please visit www.montfortcapital.com .
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
CSE Bulletin: Name and Symbol Change - ScreenPro Security Inc.
ScreenPro Security Inc. (SCRN) has announced a name and symbol change to Justera Health Ltd. (VTAL).
Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on May 17, 2023.
Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.
Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on May 16, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.
_________________________________
ScreenPro Security Inc. (SCRN) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Justera Health Ltd. (VTAL).
Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 17 mai 2023.
Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.
Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 16 mai 2023. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.
|Effective Date/ Date Effective :
|Le 17 mai/May 2023
|Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole :
|SCRN
|New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole :
|VTAL
|New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP :
|482139 10 2
|New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN :
|CA 482139 10 2 2
|Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN :
|81100U201/CA81100U2011
If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.
ScreenPro Announces Name Change to Justera Health Ltd.
ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will change its name to "Justera Health Ltd." The Company's new stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be VTAL and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol at market opening on or about May 17, 2023.
No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.
Justera, derives from the Swedish word for "align," as in "to align your health." The Company's name change is a strategic decision to realign the Company's vision beyond its COVID-19 business and to establish a new and unique brand identity in the health and wellness industry. The Company continues to shift its focus to the health and wellness sector, and the name change emphasizes the Company's dedication to this new direction. This decision represents a significant milestone in solidifying the brand's position as a player in the health and wellness market.
Additionally, the Company recently announced its focus on expanding the business of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Naturevan Nutrition Ltd. ("Naturevan") into Canadian pharmacies, e-commerce markets, and into bricks-and-mortar retail stores and opening two new retail stores in British Columbia in 2023 for Naturevan's health and wellness products. The Company is seeking to establish its brand in the Canadian health and wellness market, and the name change strengthens its position to do so. The strategic move towards multi-channel retail will enable customers to access Naturevan's products across different channels, providing a seamless experience and more diversified revenue streams. This new focus and the name change marks a significant milestone for the Company as it seeks to establish a strong foothold in the health and wellness market.
"Our Company rebrand reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional health and wellness products and services that consumers can rely on. As we move beyond the COVID-19 era, this rebrand marks the start of a new chapter in our journey toward greater success. We are excited to continue our efforts in promoting a healthy and sustainable lifestyle, and we believe that this name change is the first step towards achieving our goals," said Alex MacKay, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Company.
The Company also announces that it is considering voluntary de-listing of its common shares from the OTCQB market in order to direct capital to its business activities. The Company expects its common shares may thereafter be eligible for quotation on the Pink tier of OTC Markets Group if market makers commit to making a market in the Company's shares. The Company can provide no assurance that trading in its common shares will continue on the OTC Markets Group or otherwise. The Company's common shares will continue to be listed for trading on the CSE.
About ScreenPro
Founded in 2020, ScreenPro Security is a health and wellness management company that provides Canadians with professional health and medical solutions. With a focus on concierge medical services, ScreenPro Security offers personalized health care services such as IV vitamin therapy, personal home care, nurse care, on-call urgent medical care, nutrition, and health screening services, such as COVID-19 testing. Our team of board-certified physicians and healthcare professionals brings years of expertise to provide knowledgeable and trustworthy solutions to improve patients' overall health outcomes.
For additional information on ScreenPro and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.screenprosecurity.com.
For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward looking information, including statements relating to the future development of ScreenPro's business. Forward looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward looking information. The actual results of ScreenPro could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which ScreenPro operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to ScreenPro's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of ScreenPro. Management of ScreenPro believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking information herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward‐looking information contained in this news release represents ScreenPro's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. ScreenPro disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward‐looking information whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.
###
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166191
Motorsport Games Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) ("Motorsport Games" or the "Company") today reported financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company has also posted a Q1 2023 Review video and Q1 2023 earnings slides highlighting key milestones that occurred in the period, which are accessible on the Company's investor relations website . All share data and share-based calculations set forth in this press release have been adjusted to reflect the Company's 1-for-10 reverse stock split completed on November 10, 2022 on a retroactive basis for the periods presented.
Stephen Hood, Chief Executive Officer of Motorsport Games, commented, "I am incredibly passionate about the world of motorsport, and I see a tremendous opportunity for growth and innovation in this exciting industry. I am pleased to be able to rejoin Motorsport Games as CEO and lead this team in driving the company forward. With our expertise in racing game development, esports, and broadcasting, I believe we are increasingly well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for immersive motorsport experiences and create new opportunities for fans and participants around the world."
Hood added, "It has been apparent in my first few weeks the entire team across the Motorsport Games business are energized about what we can deliver if we are united and decisive. I am firm in my belief about what can be achieved and hope to be a catalyst in a change of fortunes for the Motorsport Games business."
First Quarter 2023 Business Update
|●
|rFactor 2 Quarterly Content Update Released: In February 2023, the Company released updates to rFactor 2 that includes an exciting new vehicle – the Honda Civic Type R, the introduction of the superb, laser-scanned version of Long Beach, and a wealth of improvements to enhance the player experience.
|●
|Raised Approximately $11.3 Million of Gross Proceeds in 3 Registered Direct Offerings: During February 2023, the Company announced the closing of 3 registered direct offerings priced at-the-market under NASDAQ rules. The aggregate gross proceeds from the 3 offerings were approximately $11.3 million.
|●
|Completed Debt for Equity Exchanges with Motorsport Network, LLC: The Company entered into debt-for-equity exchange agreements with its majority stockholder, Motorsport Network, LLC ("Motorsport Network"), pursuant to which all of the Company's outstanding debt under its $12 million line of credit with Motorsport Network was cancelled in exchange for shares of the Company's Class A common stock.
|●
|Regained Full Compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rules: The Company received notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on January 30, 2023 informing Motorsport Games that it has regained full compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rules.
|●
|Delivered the Finale of the 2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series, the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual : The 2022-23 Le Mans Virtual Series, a joint venture between Motorsport Games and the Automobile Club de l'Ouest ("ACO"), returned for more of the elite, endurance esports competition which has attracted world motor racing champions, captured global attention, and received plaudits from teams, drivers and fans alike. The grand finale, the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual , was held on January 14-15, 2023 and had a cumulative total of approximately 8.8 million video views with approximately 27 million minutes watched.
Select Financial Highlights
The Company reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2023 ("2023") of $5.3 million, or $2.33 per share, compared to a net loss of $16.0 million, or $12.97, for the first quarter of 2022 ("2022"). The Company also reported an Adjusted EBITDA loss for 2023 of $4.3 million, compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $5.6 million for the same period in the prior year. The Company benefited from no impairment losses in 2023, compared to $9.3 million of impairment losses in 2022, with the remaining $1.4 million reduction in net loss primarily due to reduced external marketing spend and lower payroll costs in 2023 when compared to 2022, as a result of the actions taken under the Company's previously announced 2022 Restructuring Program.
Revenue for 2023 was $1.7 million compared to $3.3 million for the same period in the prior year, a reduction of $1.6 million, or 48%. The Company experienced less favorable pricing and lower volume of digital sales in its existing product portfolio, as well as lower physical retail sales, in 2023 when compared to 2022.
Quarterly Financial Highlights
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Revenues
|$
|1,729,355
|$
|3,321,789
|Cost of revenues
|1,248,736
|2,013,806
|Gross profit
|480,619
|1,307,983
|Total operating expenses
|5,892,008
|16,911,333
|Loss from operations
|(5,411,389
|)
|(15,603,350
|)
|Interest expense
|(199,120
|)
|(201,596
|)
|Other (loss) income, net
|351,317
|(162,099
|)
|Net loss
|(5,259,192
|)
|(15,967,045
|)
|Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(158,245
|)
|(829,428
|)
|Net loss attributable to Motorsport Games Inc.
|$
|(5,100,947
|)
|$
|(15,137,617
|)
|Net loss attributable to Class A common stock per share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(2.33
|)
|$
|(12.97
|)
|Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|2,192,155
|1,166,816
The following table provides a reconciliation from net loss to Adjusted EBITDA loss for 2023 and 2022, respectively:
| Three Months Ended
March 31, 2023
| Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
|Net Loss
|$
|(5,259,192
|)
|$
|(15,967,045
|)
|Interest expense
|199,120
|201,596
|Depreciation and Amortization
|502,357
|567,840
|EBITDA
|(4,557,715
|)
|(15,197,609
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses
|53,750
|1,250
|Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets
|-
|9,279,322
|Stock-based compensation
|249,233
|353,030
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(4,254,732
|)
|$
|(5,554,333
|)
Cash Flow and Liquidity
As of March 31, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $5.8 million. During 2023, the Company had negative cash flows from operations of approximately $5.7 million, representing an average monthly net cash burn from operations of approximately $1.9 million. The Company expects to continue to incur significant operating expenses as it develops its product portfolio and, as a result, expects to have negative cash flows from operations for the foreseeable future until its product base is suitably established to create sufficient revenues and cash inflows to support the Company's operations .
As of April 30, 2023, the Company's cash and cash equivalents has reduced further to $4.9 million. Based on this cash and cash equivalents position, and the Company's average cash burn, the Company does not believe it has sufficient cash on hand to fund its operations for the remainder of 2023 and that additional funding will be required in order to continue operations. The Company will need to supplement its available liquidity with additional debt and/or equity financing, as well as ongoing cost control initiatives.
The Company's future liquidity and capital requirements include funds to support the planned costs to operate its business, including amounts required to fund working capital, support the development and introduction of new products, maintain existing game titles and certain capital expenditures. The adequacy of the Company's available funds generally depends on many factors, including its ability to successfully develop consumer-preferred new products or enhancements to its existing products, continued development and expansion of the Company's esports platform and its ability to collaborate with and/or acquire other companies or technologies to enhance or complement the Company's product and service offerings.
The Company is currently seeking additional funds through a variety of arrangements and through maintaining and enhancing strong cost controls. There can be no assurances that the sources of liquidity referred to above will provide the Company with sufficient liquidity to meet its ongoing cash requirements as, among other things, the Company's liquidity can be impacted by a number of factors, including the Company's level of sales and expenditures, as well as accounts receivable, sales allowances, prepaid manufacturing expenses and accrued expenses.
(1) Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA (the "Non-GAAP Measure") is not a financial measure defined by U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP Measure to net loss, its most directly comparable financial measure, calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, are presented in the tables above.
Adjusted EBITDA, a measure used by management to assess the Company's operating performance, is defined as EBITDA, which is net loss plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, less income tax benefit (if any), adjusted to exclude: (i) acquisition related expenses; (ii) stock-based compensation expenses; (iii) impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; and (iv) other charges or gains resulting from non-recurring events, if any.
The Company uses the Non-GAAP Measure to manage its business and evaluate its financial performance, as Adjusted EBITDA eliminates items that affect comparability between periods that the Company believes are not representative of its core ongoing operating business. Additionally, management believes that using the Non-GAAP Measure is useful to its investors because it enhances investors' understanding and assessment of the Company's normalized operating performance and facilitates comparisons to prior periods and its competitors' results (who may define Adjusted EBITDA differently).
The Non-GAAP Measure is not a recognized term under U.S. GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to revenue, income/loss from operations, net (loss) income, or cash flows from operations or as a measure of liquidity or any other performance measure derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, the Non-GAAP Measure is not intended to be a measure of free cash flows available for management's discretionary use, as it does not consider certain cash requirements, such as interest payments, tax payments, working capital requirements and debt service requirements. The Non-GAAP Measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Management compensates for the limitations of using the Non-GAAP Measure by using it to supplement U.S. GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than would be presented by using only measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Non-GAAP Measure may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 6:00 p.m. ET today, May 11, 2023, to discuss its financial results. The live conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-826-3033 from the U.S. or 1-412-317-5185 internationally. Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on the Motorsport Games Investor Relations website at https://ir.motorsportgames.com under "Events."
About Motorsport Games
Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, is a leading racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make the joy of racing accessible to everyone. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and mobile, including NASCAR, INDYCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans and the British Touring Car Championship ("BTCC"), as well as the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulations. rFactor 2 also serves as the official sim racing platform of Formula E, while also powering F1 Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is an award-winning esports partner of choice for 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC, the FIA World Rallycross Championship and the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, among others. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure and every story inspires.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release, the related conference call and webcast which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are provided pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements or information in this press release, the related conference call and webcast that are not statements or information of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: (i) the Company's future business, future results of operations and/or financial condition; (ii) new or planned products, features, events or other offerings and the anticipated timing of launching such products, features, events and offerings; (iii) the Company's belief that it is increasingly well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for immersive motorsport experiences and create new opportunities for fans and participants around the world; (iv) the expected future impact of implementing management strategies and the impact of other industry trends; (v) the Company's expectation that it will continue to incur significant operating expenses as it develops its product portfolio; (vi) the Company's expectation that it will have negative cash flows from operations for the foreseeable future until its product base is suitably established to create sufficient revenues and cash inflows to support the Company's operations; and (vii) the Company's liquidity and capital requirements, including, without limitation, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the Company's belief it will not have sufficient cash on hand to fund its operations for the remainder of 2023 based on the cash and cash equivalents available as of March 31, 2023 and the Company's average cash burn, the Company's belief that additional funding will be required in order to continue operations, and the Company's expectation to supplement liquidity with additional debt and/or equity financing and cash generated by cost control initiatives. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside of the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) difficulties, delays or less than expected results in achieving the Company's growth plans, objectives and expectations, such as due to a slower than anticipated economic recovery and/or the Company's inability, in whole or in part, to continue to execute its business strategies and plans, such as due to less than anticipated customer acceptance of its new game titles, the Company experiencing difficulties or the inability to launch its games as planned, less than anticipated performance of the games impacting customer acceptance and sales and/or greater than anticipated costs and expenses to develop and launch its games, including, without limitation, higher than expected labor costs and, in addition to the factors set forth in (ii) through (vi) below, the Company's continuing financial condition and ability to obtain additional debt and/or equity financing to meet its liquidity requirements, such as the going concern qualification on the Company's annual audited financial statements posing difficulties in obtaining new financing on terms acceptable to the Company, or at all; (ii) difficulties, delays in or unanticipated events that may impact the timing and scope of new or planned products, features, events or other offerings, such as due to difficulties and/or delays arising out of any resurgence of the ongoing and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic; (iii) less than expected benefits from implementing the Company's management strategies and/or adverse economic, market and geopolitical conditions that negatively impact industry trends, such as significant changes in the labor markets, an extended or higher than expected inflationary environment (such as the impact on consumer discretionary spending as a result of significant increases in energy and gas prices which have been increasing since early in 2020), a higher interest rate environment, tax increases impacting consumer discretionary spending and/or quantitative easing that results in higher interest rates that negatively impact consumers' discretionary spending, or adverse developments relating to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine; (iv) greater than anticipated negative operating cash flows such as due to higher than expected development costs, higher interest rates and/or higher inflation, or failure to achieve the expected savings under the Company's 2022 Restructuring Program; (v) difficulties and/or delays in resolving the Company's liquidity and capital requirements, including, without limitation, difficulties in securing funding that is on commercially acceptable terms to the Company or at all, such as the Company's inability to complete in whole or in part any potential debt and/or equity financing transactions or similar transactions, as well as any inability to achieve cost reductions, including, without limitation, those which the Company expects to achieve through the 2022 Restructuring Program; and/or (vi) difficulties, delays or the Company's inability to successfully complete the 2022 Restructuring Program, in whole or in part, which could result in less than expected operating and financial benefits from such actions, as well as delays in completing the 2022 Restructuring Program, which could reduce the benefits realized from such activities; higher than anticipated restructuring charges and/or payments and/or changes in the expected timing of such charges and/or payments; and/or less than anticipated annualized cost reductions from the 2022 Restructuring Program and/or changes in the timing of realizing such cost reductions, such as due to less than anticipated liquidity to fund such activities and/or more than expected costs to achieve the expected cost reductions. Factors other than those referred to above could also cause the Company's results to differ materially from expected results. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) delays and higher than anticipated expenses related to the ongoing and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, any resurgence of COVID-19 and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine; (ii) the Company's ability (or inability) to maintain existing, and to secure additional, licenses and other agreements with various racing series; (iii) the Company's ability to successfully manage and integrate any joint ventures, acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (iv) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (v) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vi) adverse effects of increased competition; (vii) changes in consumer behavior, including as a result of general economic factors, such as increased inflation, higher energy prices and higher interest rates; (viii) the Company's inability to protect its intellectual property; and/or (ix) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC during 2023, as well as in its subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.
Website and Social Media Disclosure
Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website ( ir.motorsportgames.com ), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media and blogs, to communicate with our investors and the public about our company and our products. It is possible that the information we post on our websites, social media and blogs could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the websites, social media channels and blogs, including the following (which list we will update from time to time on our investor relations website):
Appendix:
The following table provide a comparative summary of the Company's financial results for the periods presented:
|Motorsport Games Inc. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2023
|2022
|Revenues
|$
|1,729,355
|$
|3,321,789
|Cost of revenues [1]
|1,248,736
|2,013,806
|Gross profit
|480,619
|1,307,983
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing [2]
|618,410
|1,688,449
|Development [3]
|2,397,134
|2,404,338
|General and administrative [4]
|2,779,110
|3,423,153
|Impairment of goodwill
|-
|4,788,268
|Impairment of intangible assets
|-
|4,491,054
|Depreciation and amortization
|97,354
|116,071
|Total operating expenses
|5,892,008
|16,911,333
|Loss from operations
|(5,411,389
|)
|(15,603,350
|)
|Interest expense
|(199,120
|)
|(201,596
|)
|Other (loss) income, net
|351,317
|(162,099
|)
|Net loss
|(5,259,192
|)
|(15,967,045
|)
|Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(158,245
|)
|(829,428
|)
|Net loss attributable to Motorsport Games Inc.
|$
|(5,100,947
|)
|$
|(15,137,617
|)
|Net loss attributable to Class A common stock per share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(2.33
|)
|$
|(12.97
|)
|Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|2,192,155
|1,166,816
[1] Includes related party costs of $0 and $6,228 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
[2] Includes related party expenses of $17,076 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
[3] Includes related party expenses of $15,488 and $22,606 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
[4] Includes related party expenses of $92,045 and $22,886 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Enterprise Group Announces Results for First Quarter 2023
Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) (OTCQB: ETOLF) (the "Company" or "Enterprise"). Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energyresource sector), is pleased to announce its Q1 2023 results.
OVERALL PERFORMANCE AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
|Three months
Mar 31, 2023
|Three months
Mar 31, 2022
|Revenue
|$
|10,008,332
|$
|7,629,418
|Gross margin
|$
|5,099,298
|51%
|$
|3,521,822
|46%
|Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|$
|4,392,685
|44%
|$
|3,029,861
|40%
|Net income and comprehensive income
|$
|2,801,335
|$
|1,678,048
|Income per share – Basic
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.04
|Income per share – Diluted
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.03
(1) Identified and defined under "Non-IFRS Measures".
- The strength of 2022 has carried into the first quarter of 2023. Higher capital spending in the energy industry combined with increased customer activity levels in has resulted in improved results. The supply and services agreements signed in the previous year with three of the Company's tier one clients along with an increasing customer base, continued to contribute to the improved operating results. Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $10,008,332 compared to $7,629,418 in the prior period, an increase of $2,378,914 or 31%. Gross margin for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $5,099,298 compared to $3,521,785 in the prior period, an increase of $1,577,476 or 45%. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $4,392,685 compared to $3,029,861 in the prior period, an increase of $1,362,824 or 45%. Increases in revenue, gross margin and EBITDA for the quarter are reflective of increases customer activity in 2023 while maintaining the operating efficiencies of the Company.
- For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the company generated cash flow from operations of $4,965,708 compared to $2,679,056 in the prior period. This change is consistent with the higher activity levels during the quarter. The Company continues to utilize a combination of cash flow and debt to right-size and modernize its equipment fleet to meet customer demands. During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company purchased $2,616,545 of capital assets, primarily for natural gas power generation, upgrading the energy efficiency of existing equipment and meeting specific requests from customers. The Company continues to see its customers switching to natural gas as a cleaner and more efficient alternative to diesel, increasing the demand for natural gas generators and micro-grid packages.
- During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company repurchased and cancelled 694,000 shares at a cost of $266,215, or $0.38 per share. These shares had a carrying value of $1.32 per share for a total of $912,746 which has been removed from the share capital account. Since the initiation of the share buyback program, the Company has purchased and cancelled 10,751,500 shares at a cost of $2,657,775 or $0.25 per share. These shares have a carrying value of $1.41 per share for a total of $15,201,897 which has been removed from the share capital account over the entire share buyback program. Enterprise has renewed its normal course issuer bid through to August 29, 2023. The Company believes its stock remains undervalued as the Company's book value is $0.75 per share. In addition, the Company has available tax losses of $0.16 per share and is in the process of developing a consolidated tax plan to utilize those losses. Management will continue to be aggressive in acquiring its shares.
- In April of 2022, Enterprise Group officially launched a new wholly owned subsidiary, Evolution Power Projects, Inc. EPP is the leading provider of low emission, mobile power systems and associated surface infrastructure to the Energy, Resource, and Industrial sectors. The Company's innovative methods are delivering to its client's low emission natural gas-powered systems and micro-grid technology, allowing clients to eliminate diesel entirely. A significant portion of Enterprise's capital expenditures for 2022 and in the first quarter of 2023 was for additional natural gas-powered systems, including turbine generators. EPP can now provide mobile micro-grid technology in the 1-megawatt range which has allowed EPP to expand its services into water pumping and drilling support, further eliminating the use of diesel power. Also, EPP's systems are equipped to deliver real-time emission metrics providing its clients the assurances necessary for them to accomplish their ESG reporting and objectives.
- On January 23, 2023, the Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol ETOLF. In addition to the listing, Enterprise's shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement with the Depository Trust Company for trading in the United States. This listing will help to increase Enterprise's visibility and accessibility to a growing audience of U.S. investors.
About Enterprise Group, Inc.
Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available at the Company's website www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain certain forward-looking information, as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, that is not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. In particular, this news release includes forward-looking information relating to the Company's intention to purchase Shares pursuant to the normal course issuer bid, the number of Shares to be purchased, the timing of such purchases and the impact of such purchases on the value of the remaining Shares. Actual results, events or developments could be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any of the events or expectations will occur or be realized. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions and risk factors including those discussed in the Company's Annual Information Form and most recent MD&A which are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165620
