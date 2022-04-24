Real-World Evidence from More than 850,000 Hospitalized Patients Provides Clinical Insights on the Use of Veklury as Stand of Care COVID-19 Treatment -- -- New Post-hoc Analysis of Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients in the Phase 3 PINETREE Study Demonstrates Veklury Treatment Initiated Within 5 Days of Symptoms Reduced Risk for Hospitalization by 90% -- Gilead Sciences, Inc. today announced findings from two ...

