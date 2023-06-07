Alma Gold Announces Acquisition of Exploration Licences in Dialakoro Region of Northeast Guinea

Resource News Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Resource Investing

Wildfires Interrupt Mining Operations in Quebec

Resource Investing News
forest fire
Alexandros Michailidis / Shutterstock

Wildfires have caused the mining scene in Quebec to grind to a halt as companies take safety precautions at their operations.

A wildfire crisis in Quebec has halted the operations of some mining corporations in the eastern province.

Nearly 15 mining companies have stopped all operations in the province due to over 150 forest fires engulfing several areas of Quebec, a nearly C$4 billion mining investment space in Canada.

"We're following all of this from hour to hour, obviously," Premier Francois Legault told the media on Tuesday (June 6). "If we look at the situation in Quebec as a whole, there are several places where it is still worrying."

Per a Reuters factbox, 14 companies have all stopped their day-to-day mining operations, dealing a heavy blow to Canada’s vast mining space.

Mining firms shut down operations in Quebec

Per a Reuters article, 14 companies have all stopped their day-to-day mining operations, dealing a heavy blow to Canada’s vast mining space. The companies, as of this writing, are as follows:

  • Iron Ore Company of Canada, which is largely owned by Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO,NYSE:RIO)
  • Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)
  • Osisko Mining (TSX:OSK,OTC Pink:OBNNF)
  • Wallbridge Mining (TSX:WM,OTCQX:WLBMF)
  • Québec Nickel (CSE:QNI,OTCQB:QNICF)
  • Troilus Gold (TSX:TLG,OTCQX:CHXMF)
  • Q2 Metals (TSXV:QTWO,OTCQX:QUEXF)
  • Patriot Battery Metals (TSXV:PMET,OTCQX:PMETF)
  • Brunswick Exploration (TSXV:BRW,OTCQB:BRWXF)
  • Champion Electric Metals (CSE:LTHM,OTCQB:GLDRF)
  • Bonterra Resources (TSXV:BTR,OTCQX:BONXF)
  • Archer Exploration (CSE:RCHR)
  • Cosmos Exploration (ASX:C1X)
  • Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM,NYSE:AEM)
Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1,OTCQB:WRSLF), a lithium-focused company in Quebec, has also issued a statement indicating a cease of operations in the province.

Companies respond to natural disaster

Killian Charles, president and CEO of Brunswick Exploration, said in a statement that the firm supports the province's efforts and looks forward to a rapid return to operations once it is safe to do so.

“Resources will be redeployed towards projects which are currently safe to access or where the risk of fire is low,” Charles said.

Forest fires were expected this year, but the crisis has become larger than previously thought, one mining executive told the outlet Commodity Insights.

"We see forest fires every summer, but not as extensive as this," John Burzynski, executive chairman and CEO of Osisko Mining, said. "This is unusually early for fire season. It's been very dry."

Climate change is a concern that's top of mind for the mining industry, according to a report issued by a business advisory firm last year.

In a report on the top business risks and opportunities for mining and metals, Ernst & Young highlights growing concerns about the impact of climate change.

“For example, not enough miners are taking action to minimize the physical risks of climate change, such as wildfires and flooding, which may threaten operations,” the firm states.

Investor takeaway

Natural disasters are a common occurrence today, and their impact on the mining industry is clear. As Quebec faces down wildfires, the sector will have to pause and wait out the chaos.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Brunswick Exploration and Winsome Resources are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.

Related Articles Around the Web
Resource Investing
The Conversation (0)

MARKETS

Markets
TSX19993.66-61.94
TSXV610.10-2.48
DOW33646.22+72.94
S&P 5004273.04-10.81
NASD13153.81-122.61
ASX7129.60-86.70

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1942.38-20.80
Silver23.47-0.13
Copper3.75-0.02
Palladium1713.170.00
Platinum1087.260.00
Oil72.85+1.11
Heating Oil2.41+0.04
Natural Gas2.31+0.05

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×