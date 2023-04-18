LITHIUMBANK ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION "BOUGHT DEAL" PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Cleantech Investing News

Pitney Bowes Files Investor Presentation for 2023 Annual Meeting Regarding Hestia Capital's Claims

Pitney Bowes Files Investor Presentation for 2023 Annual Meeting Regarding Hestia Capital's Claims

Hestia Capital's Materials Demonstrate Lack of Understanding of Pitney Bowes' Business and Industry

Corrects the Claims Outlined in Hestia's Six "Value Creation Pillars"

Urges Shareholders to Vote FOR Pitney Bowes' Nominees and Katie May on the GOLD Proxy Card

Pitney Bowes (the "Company") (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today issued the following statement:

Hestia Capital ("Hestia") recently issued an investor presentation consisting of misleading claims, wrong facts, and ill-conceived suggestions, which the Company believes demonstrate a lack of understanding of Pitney Bowes' business and a disregard for long-term value creation. Pitney Bowes filed an investor presentation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on May 9, 2023 and in response to Hestia Capital's ("Hestia") misleading claims and value-destructive strategic plan for the Company. The full presentation can be found here .

Key Highlights of the Presentation

  • Hestia's presentation outlines a highly misleading narrative meant to confuse investors. Hestia's generic "plan" contains a laundry list of amorphous goals but lacks any specificity on timing or actions to take.
    • In contrast, Pitney Bowes' Board and management team have a clear path forward: Pitney Bowes' leadership has driven a Company transformation and reorganized the business into three primary synergistic segments – SendTech, Presort, and Global Ecommerce ("GEC") – which will simplify the mailing and shipping process in response to the demands of a rapidly changing business environment. The Company is focused on delivering real, sustainable value to shareholders.
  • Hestia's focus on unallocated costs is misleading, as those costs are only a subset of (not total) SG&A, and Hestia compares Pitney Bowes to unrelated companies.
    • In fact, Pitney Bowes' SG&A (including restatements) as a percentage of revenue was 25.6% in 2022, well within the 12–44% range of its Form 10K peers. Hestia decided to cherry-pick unrelated peers like J&J, P&G, PepsiCo, and Disney to fit a misleading narrative.
  • Hestia has vague or poorly thought-out proposals for Pitney Bowes' businesses .
    • Hestia's proposals for Pitney Bowes' GEC and SendTech businesses will drive down revenue and reduce shareholder value. Hestia proposes shrinking its assumed GEC domestic business size by ~50% to reduce sales by ~$600MM, which it claims will be mitigated by a "plan" that lacks detail and discipline.
    • In Presort, the Company has always been, and continues to pursue, the strategy of tuck-in acquisitions, yet Hestia somehow thinks this is a new idea.
  • Hestia seeks to create a false urgency about our debt profile; in fact, our refinancings have carefully managed our maturities.
    • Only approximately $230 million of debt is coming due until March 2026, and Pitney Bowes has various options available to it to address that.

In short, Hestia's so-called "pillars" are nothing of the kind and cannot justify the kind of radical change Hestia has advocated. Pitney Bowes' shareholders are instead encouraged to review the Company's investor presentation for a comprehensive update on the Company's business, and the Board of Directors who have instituted best-in-class governance and strategy oversight to realize long-term value creation at Pitney Bowes for all shareholders. The Company's investor presentation can be found here .

VOTE THE GOLD PROXY CARD TODAY FOR ALL PITNEY BOWES' RECOMMENDED NOMINEES

The Board urges all shareholders to vote "FOR" all the nominees recommended by the Pitney Bowes Board (all eight Company nominees and the recommended Hestia nominee, Katie May) on the GOLD proxy card today. All Pitney Bowes shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023 are entitled to vote in connection with the Annual Meeting. Please vote TODAY using one of the following methods:

Vote Online
Go to the website identified on the enclosed GOLD proxy card or voting instruction form.

Vote by Mail
If you received your Annual Meeting material by mail, you also may choose to grant your proxy by completing, signing, dating, and returning the enclosed GOLD proxy card.

To view the presentation, or for more information about the 2023 Annual Meeting, please visit: www.VoteforPitneyBowes.com . Shareholders who have any questions or need assistance voting may contact the Company's proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, toll-free at 1 (800) 662-5200.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https://www.pitneybowes.com/us/newsroom.html . For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" about the Company's expected or potential future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future revenue and earnings guidance and future events or conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. In particular, we continue to navigate the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic (Covid-19) as well as the risk of a global recession, and the effects that they may have on our and our clients' business. Other factors which could cause future financial performance to differ materially from expectations, and which may also be exacerbated by Covid-19 or the risk of a global recession or a negative change in the economy, include, without limitation, declining physical mail volumes; changes in postal regulations or the operations and financial health of posts in the U.S. or other major markets or changes to the broader postal or shipping markets; the loss of, or significant changes to, United States Postal Service (USPS) commercial programs, or our contractual relationships with the USPS or USPS' performance under those contracts; our ability to continue to grow and manage volumes, gain additional economies of scale and improve profitability within our Global Ecommerce segment; changes in labor and transportation availability and costs; and other factors as more fully outlined in the Company's 2022 Form 10-K Annual Report and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Pitney Bowes assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, events or developments.

Important Additional Information and Where to Find It

Pitney Bowes has filed a definitive proxy statement (the "Proxy Statement") and other documents with the SEC in connection with its solicitation of proxies from shareholders in respect of the Annual Meeting. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS, INCLUDING PITNEY BOWES' PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO AND THE ACCOMPANYING GOLD PROXY CARD, FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN, OR WILL CONTAIN, IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT PITNEY BOWES. Shareholders may obtain free copies of the Proxy Statement and other relevant documents that Pitney Bowes files with the SEC and on Pitney Bowes' website at www.pitneybowes.com or from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

Editorial -
Bill Hughes
Chief Communications Officer
203.351.6785

Financial -
Ned Zachar, CFA
VP, Investor Relations
203.614.1092

Alex Brown
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
203.351.7639

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETFPBWARCA:PBWCleantech Investing
PBW
The Conversation (0)
Pitney Bowes Files Investor Presentation for 2023 Annual Meeting

Pitney Bowes Files Investor Presentation for 2023 Annual Meeting

Urges Shareholders to Vote FOR Pitney Bowes' Nominees and Katie May on the GOLD Proxy Card

Pitney Bowes (the "Company") (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced that it has filed an investor presentation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in connection with the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") to be held on May 9, 2023. The full presentation can be found here .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ASX:AVB

Avanco Resources Announce Pedra Branca East Scoping Study Clears Pathway To Decline Development

Avanco Resources Limited (ASX:AVB) is pleased to announce highly encouraging results from the Pedra Branca East Scoping Study and the start of underground development activities. The decision to commence development underpins Avanco’s strategy to become a mid-tier copper-gold company.
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Scoping Study1 demonstrates viability of a large scale underground mine at Pedra Branca East2 (PBE)
  • Financial modelling3 of the Scoping Study findings provided sufficient confidence for the Board to approve commencement of the PBE mine decline access
  • The PBE Pre-Feasibility Study, which envisages initial extraction of ore and treatment at the Antas Mine, is close to completion and results are expected to be released in coming months
  • The selected underground mining contractor is mobilising to begin construction of the box-cut, portal and decline
  • The decline will be sized adequately for the needs of the future full scale mine
  • Underground access activities will be funded from existing cash reserves
  • Commencement of underground works underscores Avanco’s commitment to Pedra Branca and positions the Company to react quickly and benefit from any improvement in commodity prices
  • The Company is now well-positioned to pursue an aggressive corporate growth strategy, leveraging of its recent successful transformation to “producer status”
  • The Company aims through a series of staged expansions, at becoming a ~50,000tpa copper and 30,000ozpa gold producer

Pedra Branca is Avanco’s second and much larger project, located ~50km southwest of the producing Antas Mine. Pedra Branca comprises two adjacent high grade, steeply dipping coppergold deposits, East and West (PBE and PBW). PBE is the subject of the current study and the results are considered very positive.
Connect with Avanco Resources Limited (ASX:AVB) to receive an Investor Presentation.

Cummins Removed Tons of Waste, Including E-waste From Jamestown, New York Community in 2022

Cummins Inc

Cummins

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Linde Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule

Linde (NYSE:LIN) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 06:00 EDTmidday CEST. The Company will host and webcast its conference call at 09:00 EDT15:00 CEST, which will be available to the public and the media in listen-only mode

Live conference callUS Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 888 770 7292
Germany Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 000 0105
UK Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 0800 358 0970
Access code: 6877110
Live webcast (listen-only)
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations
Web replay
Available on demand beginning at 10:30 EDT/16:30 CEST on
Thursday, April 27, 2023, at:
https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations

The earnings release and presentation materials can be accessed on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at https://investors.linde.com/events-presentations .

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iola hughes, blue battery

Iola Hughes: Battery Energy Stationary Storage Market to Double in 2023

Energy stationary storage is growing at a faster pace than any other segment in the battery market today, with significant demand expected to continue in the coming years.

Speaking with the Investing News Network on the sidelines of this year’s Battery Gigafactories Europe event, hosted by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, Iola Hughes of Rho Motion said the scale of the new projects coming online continues to grow.

“Last year, we saw around 75 gigawatt hours installed across the grid and behind the meter markets, and that's across all the different chemistries,” she said. “In 2023, we are expecting the market to double.”

Keep reading...Show less

Linde and Heidelberg Materials Announce Large-Scale Carbon Capture Project

Linde (NYSE:LIN) today announced it has signed an agreement with Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest building materials companies, to jointly build, own and operate a large-scale carbon capture and liquefaction facility

Carbon dioxide (CO₂) is a by-product of cement production and is estimated to be responsible for around 7% of global carbon emissions1. Through the use of carbon capture, Linde and Heidelberg Materials will aim to reduce carbon emissions at Heidelberg's Lengfurt plant in Germany. The new plant will capture, liquefy and purify around 70,000 tons of CO₂ per year, with the majority of the resulting liquid CO₂ to be marketed by Linde as feedstock for the chemicals and food & beverage end markets.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Linedata Expands Managed Services Offerings in Asia-Pacific for Buy Side Firms

  • Linedata extends its APAC offerings to include private equity, private credit, specialized and structured credit, and services for allocators and aggregators.
  • Linedata currently provides front to back services to more than 50 funds across the APAC region, covering Hong Kong and Chinese cross-border clients as well as Singapore and Australia
  • Linedata's new offering around Investment management (Cognitive Investment Data Management) leverages AI and ML (including Generative AI) to do contextual extraction of investment data and layers Investment Analytics on top

Linedata (Euronext Paris: LIN) (Paris:LIN), a global provider of asset management and credit technology data and services, announced today the expansion of its services capabilities and offerings in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region . Linedata has extended its APAC offerings to include new industry segments namely private equity, private credit, specialized and structured credit, as well as allocators and aggregators.

"Since the beginning of our journey in Asia, we've continuously worked to grow and enhance our range of technology solutions and services," said Sally Crane, Managing Director at Linedata Asia . "Over the last couple of years we have experienced a changing business environment as well as ongoing economic factors, and in turn we have seen a transformation in business needs and a growing interest in outsourcing."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Air Products to Broadcast Fiscal Second Quarter Earnings Teleconference on May 9, 2023

Air Products (NYSE:APD) will release its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results prior to market open on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 and will review these results in a teleconference at 8:30 a.m. ET . The teleconference will be open to the public and the media in listen-only mode by telephone and Internet broadcast.

Live teleconference: 323-701-0225
Passcode: 4444766
Internet broadcast/slides: Available on the Event Details page on Air Products' Investor Relations website.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on April 19 Register Now

NexGen Energy, in Partnership with Clearwater River Dene Nation, Launches Member-Owned Business Slated to Create More than $36M in Revenue in its First Three Years

Kraken Receives $4 Million Order from NATO Navy

Kiplin Metals Retains Contractor for Exploration Program on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Related News

Energy Investing

Presenting on the Emerging Growth Conference on April 19 Register Now

Energy Investing

NexGen Energy, in Partnership with Clearwater River Dene Nation, Launches Member-Owned Business Slated to Create More than $36M in Revenue in its First Three Years

Battery Metals Investing

Kiplin Metals Retains Contractor for Exploration Program on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Gold Investing

Despatch of Target’s Statement: Takeover Bid for Breaker Resources NL

Lithium Investing

Thick Near Surface Spodumene Mineralisation Intercepted At Mavis Lake

Lithium Investing

Lake Johnston Project Update

Cobalt Investing

Expert: Cobalt Market to Stay Volatile After Record Mine Output in 2022

×