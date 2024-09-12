Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) confirmed today that the nominees listed below were re-elected by shareholders at its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually today. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors at the Meeting are set out below. Shareholders holding 221,529,725 common shares of the Company representing 82.60% of the outstanding common shares were present or represented by proxy at the Meeting.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

On a vote by ballot, the following nominees were elected as a director of OpenText to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of OpenText or until their successors are duly elected or appointed:


Votes For


Votes Against


P. Thomas Jenkins

206,137,984

94.24 %

12,605,255

5.76 %

Mark J. Barrenechea

211,660,325

96.76 %

7,082,913

3.24 %

Randy Fowlie

203,860,433

93.20 %

14,882,806

6.80 %

David Fraser

186,932,481

85.46 %

31,810,756

14.54 %

Robert Hau

218,061,192

99.69 %

682,046

0.31 %

Goldy Hyder

209,812,162

95.92 %

8,931,077

4.08 %

Annette Rippert

209,849,059

95.93 %

8,894,180

4.07 %

Stephen J. Sadler

208,584,252

95.36 %

10,158,988

4.64 %

Katharine B. Stevenson

212,679,811

97.23 %

6,063,427

2.77 %

Deborah Weinstein

200,491,634

91.66 %

18,251,604

8.34 %

Prior to the Meeting, Ann M. Powell informed the Company of her decision not to stand for election as a director at the Meeting. The Board thanks Ms. Powell for her years of valuable service.

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR+ ( https://www.sedarplus.ca ) and Open Text's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR ( https://www.sec.gov ), each of which will be filed on or about September 12, 2024 .

About OpenText

OpenText™ is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world. We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com .

OTEX-F

Copyright ©2024 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: http://www.opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-announces-voting-results-for-election-of-directors-302247115.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

