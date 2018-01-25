Viscount Mining Drills 203.9 g/t Silver (6.56 oz/t) From Surface to 15.5m (50.9 ft) at its Silver Cliff Property in Colorado

Viscount Mining (TSX-V:VML) (OTCQB:VLMGF) (“Viscount” or “the Company”), is pleased to announce the third set of assay results from the Phase 2 HQ core drilling program at their Silver Cliff property in the Hardscrabble Silver District of Custer County, Colorado (the “Property”).

The 2017 program commenced in mid-October and completed on December 9th has as its primary objective the verification of historical drill results for current mineral resource estimation on one of the Silver Cliff deposits known as the Kate Silver Resource (the “KSR”). This release is reporting values from DDH P17006 and DDH P17007, the fourth and fifth of ten holes.

Current hole P17006 was drilled at -60 degrees and gave the following results: 149.88 g/t (4.82 oz/t) over 24.5 m (80.4 ft) from 0m (0 ft) to 24.5m (80.4 ft) including 203.9 g/t (6.56 oz/t) over 15.5 m (50.9 ft) from 0 m (0 ft) to 15.5 m (50.9 ft). Reported for historic hole 88_16 twinned by P17006 was 3.81 oz/t over 85 ft from 10 to 95 ft. The true thickness of the reported intersection of this hole is estimated at 83%.

