Nova Minerals Updates on Exploration at Manitoba Lithium Project

Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) provided an update on regional sampling activities at its Manitoba-based Thompson Brothers lithium project. According to the company, recent geochemical sampling has identified numerous lithium exploration opportunities at the asset.

As quoted in the press release:

Based on [previous] results combined with existing outcrop mapping, the company looks forward to extending the drilling previously announced to further advance the project. The drill holes will be planned with an initial focus on definition of likely extensions of the mineralised system to the north, the parallel northwest structure and subsequent drill targets from the geochemical sample program. The program ‘subject to final approvals’ is expected to commence during the current winter drilling season.

Avi Kimelman, CEO of Nova Minerals, commented:

We are extremely pleased with results from the recent geochemical program which give us further targets to potentially grow our resource and now move the project into an advanced exploration phase. The historic resource is a small portion of our overall tenement package, and leaves considerable upside as we broaden our drill horizons and continue to expand our exploration program.

Click here to read the full Nova Minerals Ltd. (ASX:NVA) press release.