CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food start-up, is pleased to announce that 6 Komo frozen plant-based products have been planogramed on shelf for 33 Loblaws banner Your Independent Grocer (YIG) stores, which include Komo's Ready-to-Bake Classics and Meal Helpers. Komo's products are expected to be on the shelves of Loblaws YIGs by March 2022

Your Independent Grocer stores are vital neighbourhood markets serving communities from capital cities such as Whitehorse, Edmonton and Saskatoon to high-profile, global tourist destinations like Whistler, BC and the Okanagan Valley. The initial 33 locations which will carry Komo products are located in Western Canada. Distribution will be throughout western Canada from Vancouver Island east to Regina, and north through British Columbia and Alberta to Yellowknife in the Yukon. 6 Komo frozen SKU's are expected to be in the initial 33 locations by this March.

"It's a huge accomplishment for Komo to launch into a Loblaws' owned chain within one year of introducing our plant-based brand. Loblaw's has Canada's largest and highest volume chain of retailers, its stores reaching 90% of Canadians," says Komo CEO William White. "We are thrilled to share shelf space with established Loblaw brands on shelves across 3 western Provinces and 2 Northern Territories. We anticipate that this strong Canadian roll out will be replicated in our United States expansion, which is now in progress."

About Your Independent Grocer

Your Independent Grocer is a Loblaws banner supermarket chain in Canada with more than 100 locations. It has stores in every province and territory except Manitoba, Nunavut, and Quebec. It is a unit of National Grocers, itself a unit of Loblaw Companies Limited. It contains the Loblaws banner in its logo and it sells Bakery, dairy, deli, frozen foods, gardening centre, general grocery, general merchandise, meat & poultry, pharmacy, Photolab, produce, seafood and snacks. Loblaw is the largest Canadian food retailer, and its brands include President's Choice, No Name and Joe Fresh. Loblaw Companies Limited is a Canadian retailer encompassing corporate and franchise supermarkets operating under 22 regional and market-segment banners, as well as pharmacies, banking and apparel. In addition to Your Independent Grocer, it owns Real Canadian Superstore, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Loblaws and President's Choice.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo also sells ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
1-866-969-0882

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/687268/Komo-Plant-Based-Foods-Launching-in-33-Loblaws-Your-Independent-Grocer-Stores

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Komo Plant Based Foods Achieves 200 Five-Star Customer Reviews Through Yotpo App on its eCommerce Platform

CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), a fast growing plant-based food start-up, is pleased to announce that within 10 months of the launch of its direct to consumer eCommerce platform, it has received 200 reviews with a five out of five star consumer rating

"Our plant-based comfort foods blend the right amount of real, wholesome cooking with the science and technology of developing innovative plant-based recipes to deliver hearty, satisfying food experiences," says Komo CEO William White. "We put each of our meals through multiple tests to make sure each one meets our standards for taste, food satisfaction, and scalability. Our eCommerce platform provides us a direct relationship with consumers and allows us to carefully monitor every touchpoint of the consumer journey, giving Komo a competitive advantage over retail-only brands."

Komo Plant Based Foods Introduces Komo Plant-Based Desserts Line

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce the launch of new products as part of its plant-based desserts line. This week Komo launched three variations of a vegan and gluten-free cheesecake made with cultured coconut yogurt (from Yoggu Foods) and Cashew with an oat crust, which include a Vanilla Cheezecake, a Mango Cheezecake and a Strawberry Cheezecake

A picture containing text, food, dessertDescription automatically generated

Since September 2021, Komo has been developing the cheezecakes in its research and development test kitchen. Each product developed by Komo uses 100% plant-based and wholesome ingredients to create premium comfort favourites that make plant-based eating easy yet ultimately satisfying.

Komo Plant Based Foods to be Available for Online Purchase Across the United States through GTFO It's Vegan

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it will soon be available for order online throughout the United States through GTFO It's Vegan, a progressive online vegan market serving consumers across the U.S

Komo received a purchase order from GTFO and plans to ship its first pallet of Komo plant-based comfort foods to GTFO headquarters in California this week. Consumers across the United States will soon be able to order, for home delivery, all of Komo's frozen products online at GTFO It's Vegan.

Komo Plant Based Foods Launches U.S. Wholesale through RangeMe

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that it is now available in the U.S. on RangeMe, the leading industry online platform that streamlines new product discovery between brands and retailers

Komo is a verified brand on RangeMe and currently has its full line of frozen meals uploaded on the platform, making its products visible to thousands of retail stores in the U.S. and Canada. Through this platform, U.S. buyers are able to discover new products and brands. U.S. retail chains on the RangeMe platform include Walmart, Whole Foods, Safeway, 7-Eleven, Kroger, Lowe's Foods, Harris Teeter, Albertsons, AHold USA, Food Lion, Publix, Meijer and Wakefern, as well as thousands of local and boutique retailers. Through RangeMe, Komo will be able to submit its products for retailer category reviews throughout the year.

Komo Plant Based Foods to Launch in Whole Foods Market Retail Locations in Western Canada

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce all 7 Whole Foods Market retail locations in Western Canada will begin carrying Komo Plant Based Comfort Foods. Komo products are planogrammed to be on the shelves in all 7 stores in early 2022. Whole Foods has expanded to 6 stores within key neighbourhoods in the greater Vancouver area and most recently opened a flagship store in the capital city of Victoria on southern Vancouver Island

Whole Foods Market, Inc. is an American multinational supermarketchain headquartered in Austin, Texas, which sells organic foods and products free from hydrogenated fats and artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives. Whole Foods seeks out the finest natural and organic foods available, maintains the strictest quality standards in the industry, and has an unshakeable commitment to sustainable agriculture. Whole Foods has more than 500 retail and non-retail locations in the US, Canada and the United Kingdom. It has 14 retail locations in Canada, of which 7 are in British Columbia, and 7 are in Ontario. In 2017, Amazon purchased Whole Foods Market for USD$13.7 Billion.

Bristol Myers Squibb Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results for 2021

  • Reports Fourth Quarter Revenues of $12.0 Billion; Full-Year Revenues of $46.4 Billion
  • Posts Fourth Quarter Earnings Per Share of $1.07 and Non-GAAP EPS of $1.83; Posts Full-Year Earnings Per Share of $3.12 and Non-GAAP EPS of $7.51
  • Delivers Strong Revenues for Eliquis, Immuno-Oncology and New Product Portfolios
  • Advances Pipeline with Achievement of Significant Clinical and Regulatory Milestones; Builds Strong Foundation for Portfolio Renewal
  • Announces $15 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; $5 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement to be Executed During the First Quarter 2022
  • Provides GAAP and More Detailed Non-GAAP Financial Guidance for 2022
  • Reaffirms Long-term Financial Targets

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today reports results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021, which reflect strong sales driven by robust commercial execution and significant advancement of the company's pipeline that further progressed the company's portfolio renewal.

"I am proud of how our company performed in 2021, helping more patients across our therapeutic areas, while achieving 9% revenue and 17% non-GAAP EPS growth, respectively," said Giovanni Caforio, M.D. , board chair and chief executive officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. "2021 was a pivotal year for our company as we achieved significant regulatory and clinical milestones and positioned the company to successfully renew our portfolio. I am confident in our ability to execute against our key milestones in 2022, including three planned first-in-class launches with relatlimab plus nivolumab fixed dose combination, mavacamten and deucravacitinib. Our financial strength, dedicated workforce and proven ability to execute will enable us to continue to advance our pipeline, invest in future sources of innovation and position the company for sustained growth."

researcher in a laboratory environment

Biotech Outlook 2022: When Will the Bear Market End?

Click here to read the previous biotech outlook.

Biotech investments took a beating in 2021 even though investors were captured by the story of vaccine makers fighting COVID-19. Will 2022 bring a sense of stability back to the market?

Support for the overall life science industry has gone through the roof as the ongoing outbreak has highlighted the effectiveness and need for modern medicine, but biotech has been left behind.

While vaccine-focused companies have gained attention, companies operating in other areas haven't benefited. Hopes are high that the sector will get back on track in the year ahead.

AMGEN TO HOST VIRTUAL BUSINESS REVIEW MEETING

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a virtual Business Review Meeting at 8:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022. Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, along with other members of Amgen's management team, will present a comprehensive review of the company's strategy, operations, pipeline, research capabilities and growth outlook. The Business Review Meeting will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected webcasts and presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given at certain investor and medical conferences, can be accessed on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under the Investors tab .

Save On Foods Increases First Order of Boosh from 120 to 170 Stores

Save On Foods Increases First Order of Boosh from 120 to 170 Stores

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Save On Foods has confirmed that their first order of Boosh will be for all 170 stores throughout Canada. Boosh previously reported the first order was for 120 stores.

The initial order from Save On Foods includes a minimum of one case per location with each case including four of our frozen bowls; Veggie Bolognese with Beyond Meat™, Mac & Cheese & Peas, Coconut Curry Cauli and Mexican Fiesta. Shipment of the order is scheduled for early April.

AMGEN AND PLEXIUM ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR, DRUG DISCOVERY COLLABORATION TO IDENTIFY NOVEL TARGETED PROTEIN DEGRADATION THERAPIES

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Plexium, Inc. (Plexium) today announced an exclusive, worldwide, multi-year research collaboration and license agreement to identify novel targeted protein degradation therapeutics toward historically challenging drug targets.  The multi-year collaboration supports the discovery of novel molecular glue therapeutics leveraging insights from Amgen's expertise in developing multispecific molecules.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 11th Annual Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the "Company") today announced that the company will deliver a corporate presentation at the 11 th Annual Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (February 14-18, 2022). The presentation will take place virtually on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8 am ET . Interested parties can register to listen to the presentation via the public link here or access via the Investor section of the Aurinia corporate website - www.auriniapharma.com , under "News/Events."

ABOUT AURINIA

