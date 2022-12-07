StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Daiichi Sankyo to Transfer Yescarta Marketing Authorization in Japan to Gilead Sciences K.K. –

Kite Cell Therapy Business Unit at Gilead Sciences K.K. Will Manage the Sales and Promotion Activities in Japan After the Marketing Authorization Transfer –

Kite Pharma, Inc., a Gilead Company, (hereafter Kite) and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. (hereafter, Daiichi Sankyo) today jointly announced the revision of their 2017 partnership agreement, which gave Daiichi Sankyo exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in Japan. Kite was acquired by Gilead Sciences, Inc. later in 2017 after the Daiichi Sankyo partnership agreement. Daiichi Sankyo and Kite have now agreed that the Marketing Authorization for Yescarta will be transferred to Gilead Sciences K.K., the Japan subsidiary of Gilead Sciences, Inc., in 2023. A Kite Cell Therapy Business Unit at Gilead Sciences K.K. will manage the sales and promotion activities of the product in Japan after the Marketing Authorization transfer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005859/en/

Kite's manufacturing facility in El Segundo, California, U.S., has been approved by Japanese regulatory authorities to manufacture Yescarta for the Japanese market, and it is expected that supply will commence in early 2023. The first axicabtagene ciloleucel treatment center in Japan was authorized in December 2021, and there are now six hospitals in Japan authorized to administer the therapy.

"We are confident that these changes will benefit patients in Japan by increasing capacity and support broader patient access to this important treatment for blood cancer patients and we remain committed to working together with Kite to ensure a smooth transfer during this transitional period," said Shoji Hirashima, Senior Executive Officer, Head of Japan Business Unit of Daiichi Sankyo.

"As the global leader in cell therapy, we are pleased that our partnership with Daiichi Sankyo has brought this innovative therapy to patients in Japan. We look forward to building on the momentum to accelerate efforts in Japan to maximize access and impact for patients as part of Gilead and Kite's expansion into oncology in Japan," said Christi Shaw, CEO of Kite.

About YESCARTA ®

YESCARTA ® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) is a CAR T-cell therapy directed against CD19 (a cell membrane protein), which harnesses a patient's own immune system to fight cancer. Axicabtagene ciloleucel is made by removing a patient's T cells from their blood and engineering them in the lab to express chimeric antigen receptors so that they can recognize and destroy cancer cells when they are infused back to the patient's body. The CAR T therapy is manufactured specifically for each patient and administered only once. Axicabtagene ciloleucel received Orphan Drug Designation from the Japan Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare in 2018 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma, transformed follicular lymphoma and high-grade B-cell lymphoma. Yescarta was approved in Japan for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphomas 1 , a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, in January 2021. Japan has the second-largest number of people diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma globally 2 .

YESCARTA ® is approved in the U.S. and Europe for patients with certain types of relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, where it is developed, manufactured and commercialized by Kite.

Please see full U.S. Prescribing Information , including BOXED WARNING and Medication Guide.

Yescarta ® is a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy indicated for the treatment of:

  • Adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma that is refractory to first-line chemoimmunotherapy or that relapses within 12 months of first-line chemoimmunotherapy. (1.1)
  • Adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, high grade B-cell lymphoma, and DLBCL arising from follicular lymphoma.

Limitations of Use : Yescarta is not indicated for the treatment of patients with primary central nervous system lymphoma. (1.1)

  • Adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of systemic therapy. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s). (1.2)

For the full European Prescribing Information, please visit: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/yescarta

About Kite

Kite, a Gilead Company, is a global biopharmaceutical company based in Santa Monica, California, focused on cell therapy to treat and potentially cure cancer. As the global cell therapy leader, Kite has treated more patients with CAR T-cell therapy than any other company. Kite has the largest in-house cell therapy manufacturing network in the world, spanning process development, vector manufacturing, clinical trial production and commercial product manufacturing. For more information on Kite, please visit www.kitepharma.com .

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo is dedicated to creating new modalities and innovative medicines by leveraging our world-class science and technology for our purpose "to contribute to the enrichment of quality of life around the world." In addition to our current portfolio of medicines for cancer and cardiovascular disease, Daiichi Sankyo is primarily focused on developing novel therapies for people with cancer as well as other diseases with high unmet medical needs. With more than 100 years of scientific expertise and a presence in more than 20 countries, Daiichi Sankyo and its 16,000 employees around the world draw upon a rich legacy of innovation to realize our 2030 Vision to become an "Innovative Global Healthcare Company Contributing to the Sustainable Development of Society." For more information, please visit: www.daiichisankyo.com .

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California. Gilead acquired Kite in 2017.

Gilead Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the ability of the companies to consummate the transactions contemplated under and as a result of the revised arrangement in a timely manner or at all, including the transfer of the Marketing Authorization for Yescarta in Japan to Gilead Sciences K.K. and the manufacture and supply of Yescarta in Japan; the risk that Gilead and Kite may not realize the anticipated benefits of the revised arrangement with Daiichi Sankyo; difficulties or unanticipated expenses in connection with implementing the revised arrangement; the potential effect on Gilead and Kite's earnings; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in detail in Gilead's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead and Kite, and Gilead and Kite assume no obligation and disclaim any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

U.S. Prescribing Information for Yescarta including BOXED WARNING , is available at www.kitepharma.com and www.gilead.com .

Kite, the Kite logo, Yescarta, and GILEAD are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc. or its related companies.

____________________________

1 The approved indication in Japan is the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, primary mediastinal B-cell lymphoma, transformed follicular lymphoma or high-grade B-cell lymphoma, in the patients who: i) have not previously treated with a CD19 CAR-positive T-cell infusion; and, ii) are previously treated with two or more lines of treatment including chemotherapy or an autologous stem cell transplant, or ineligible for an autologous stem cell transplant.
2 Globocan 2020. Available at: https://gco.iarc.fr . Accessed November 2021

Jacquie Ross, Investors
investor_relations@gilead.com

Kieko Ishikawa, Gilead Sciences K.K. and Kite Japan Media
kieko.ishikawa1@gilead.com

Tracy Rossin, Kite
Global/U.S. Media
trossin@kitepharma.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Gilead SciencesGILDBiotech Investing
GILD
abigail echo-hawk

CORRECTION: Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

This document corrects and updates the final paragraph in the body of this news release. No other changes were required in this release.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
"investingnews.com"

Contakt World Becomes Data Partner for Health Equity Tracker Project to Improve the Collection of De-Identified Racial & Ethnic Minority Data Using Smart Health RM, Engagency, and Future Services

Enables Contakt World mission to improve health equity and reduce disparities in the fight against Covid-19 and all diseases via award-winning SaaS platform

  • Covid-19 has proven to be the "great revealer" of disparities in healthcare

  • Contakt World (CSE: HELP) and Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine executed a strategic collaboration in October 2020
  • Health Equity Tracker, supported by Google.org, Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD), Annie E. Casey Foundation, and CDC Foundation, is now operational
  • Contakt World's SaaS Platform, Smart Health RM, will help drive de-identified data to Health Equity Tracker to improve health equity and reduce disparities of care

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the "Company" or "Contakt World") today announced its agreement in principle with Satcher Health Leadership Institute, Morehouse School of Medicine ("SHLI") to help collect de-identified demographic data for the Health Equity Tracker Project through Smart Health RM and other products and services provided by Contakt World like Engagency. This updates the previously announced collaboration between Contakt World and SHLI now that Health Equity Tracker is operational.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

HOOKIPA Advances HIV and HBV Vaccine Research with Gilead

HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) announced that it has made progress in its collaboration with Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) for arenavirus-based therapeutics intended to support cures for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Kite Announces Initial Results From a Phase 1 Study of T Cell Receptor (TCR) Cell Therapy in HPV-16-Positive Solid Tumors

Kite, a Gilead Company (Nasdaq: GILD), today announced results from an ongoing Phase 1 study conducted by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) showing that clinical responses were observed with investigational T cell receptor (TCR) cell therapy targeting human papillomavirus type 16 (HPV-16) E7 in solid tumor cancers caused by HPV. These findings were presented today in a poster session at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting in Chicago (Abstract #3043).

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences Announces Promotion in Oncology Division

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) shared the promotion of Dr. Alessandro Riva to executive vice president of Oncology Therapeutics, with responsibility for Gilead’s hematology and oncology programs.
As quoted in the press release:

Dr. Riva will become a member of Gilead’s senior leadership team.
Dr. Riva joined Gilead in January 2017 as Senior Vice President, Hematology and Oncology Therapeutic Area Head. He has been instrumental in expanding Gilead’s oncology program with the recent acquisition of Kite Pharma, establishing the company as a leader in the field of cellular therapy. He has also guided the strategy and development of Gilead’s broader oncology pipeline during his tenure.

Keep reading...Show less

Aptose to Hold Clinical Update and Data Review of AML Drug Tuspetinib on Sunday, December 11th

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that the company's management team will provide a corporate update on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 10:00 AM EST 9:00 CST, in conjunction with poster presentations at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held in New Orleans, LA. The webcast event will include a comprehensive review of current clinical data for Aptose's lead compound tuspetinib, formerly HM43239, a myeloid kinase inhibitor, as well as an update on luxeptinib, Aptose's oral, dual lymphoid and myeloid kinase inhibitor.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Enters State of Texas with Purchase Order from 5-star Luxury Hotel Located in Austin, Texas

The Gummy Project Enters State of Texas with Purchase Order from 5-star Luxury Hotel Located in Austin, Texas

  • Purchase Order from 5-star luxury hotel in Austin, Texas marks the achievement of another milestone in The Gummy Project's ongoing highly strategic multi-channel sales strategy
  • The Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks are expected to be for sale in each of the hotel's guest room private bars

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order for its Peachy Bees and Watermelon Sharks from a 5-star luxury hotel located in Austin, Texas (the "Luxury Hotel").

"Entering an additional US state and having our gummies for sale at this Luxury Hotel is another significant achievement for the Company as we continue to expand in both Canada and the US," said Charlie Lamb, President and CEO of GUMY.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Data for Trodelvy Demonstrate Clinical Efficacy Across Trop-2 Expression Levels in HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer

Late-Breaking TROPiCS-02 Analysis Shows that Trodelvy Demonstrates Consistent Efficacy Across Trop-2 Expression Levels –

Trop-2 is Highly Expressed in 90% of Breast Cancers

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Launches Strategic Collaboration with HotSpot Therapeutics to Further Expand Immunology Pipeline

  • Collaboration leverages HotSpot's Smart Allostery™ drug discovery platform for the development of the first and only small molecule IRF5 (interferon regulatory factor 5) inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases
  • HotSpot to receive an upfront cash payment of $40 million with potential for further milestones and royalties

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) and HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule allosteric therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced an exclusive worldwide collaboration and option to license agreement for HotSpot's discovery-stage IRF5 program for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

"This collaboration with HotSpot has the potential to deliver an entirely new target class of modulators to patients with serious autoimmune diseases, such as systemic lupus erythematosus, and will help to further strengthen our robust immunology pipeline," said Jonathon Sedgwick , Ph.D., vice president and global head of discovery research, AbbVie.  "HotSpot's drug discovery platform has been able to identify molecules that bind to IRF5 in a predictable, reproducible manner potentially enabling effective drugging of what has been considered an undruggable target."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The Gummy Project Officially Launches in U.S. Market with Ecommerce Site and Nationwide Shipping

The Gummy Project Officially Launches in U.S. Market with Ecommerce Site and Nationwide Shipping

  • U.S. customers can now purchase Watermelon Sharks and Peachy Bees at www.shopgummies.com.
  • Product is shipped nationwide across the U.S. within 5-7 days.

The Gummy Project (CSE: GUMY) (FSE: 0OS) (OTCQB: GUMYF) ("GUMY" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the official launch of its U.S. ecommerce site at www.shopgummies.com.

"We are excited to officially launch our products into the U.S. market, which is a major milestone for the company," said Charlie Lamb, CEO at GUMY. "We are now ready to ship product to all 50 states, which represents a tremendous growth opportunity for the Company beyond the existing Canadian market."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie to Showcase Migraine Portfolio and Pipeline During the 16th European Headache Federation Congress

AbbVie to present late-breaking data from the Chronic Migraine Epidemiology and Outcomes International (CaMEO-I) study on neck pain with headache in people with and without migraineResults from the PROGRESS Phase 3 trial on atogepant for the preventive treatment of chronic migraine in Europe will also be presented

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. , Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced that data from its robust migraine portfolio will be presented at the 16 th European Headache Federation Congress 2022 (EHC 2022) taking place in Vienna, Austria , December 7-10 . A total of 15 abstracts will cover a wide range of studies across AbbVie's migraine portfolio, including data on onabotulinumtoxinA and atogepant.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate 13.3Mt @ 1.2% Li2o Indicated + Inferred (JORC 2012), Colina Lithium Deposit

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2023 Guidance

IIROC Trade Resumption - STGX

ION Energy Announces Impressive Results at Urgakh Naran

Related News

Lithium Investing

Iola Hughes: EV Market Has Strong Upside Despite 2022 Headwinds

Lithium Investing

Acme Lithium Gears Up for Phase 2 Drilling Following Lithium Discovery

Graphite Investing

South Star Battery Metals Eyes Graphite Production in Brazil by Late 2023

Battery Metals Investing

Foremost Lithium Receives Positive Preliminary Results from its Bulk Sample Program at Dyke 1, Zoro Lithium Property

Tech Investing

Annual and Special Meeting Results

×