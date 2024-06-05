Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Artificial Intelligence
Shareholders of Intel Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 2, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - INTC

Shareholders of Intel Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before July 2, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - INTC

If you suffered a loss on your Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/intel-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=82913&wire=1

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or call (212) 363-7500 to speak to our team of experienced shareholder advocates.

THE LAWSUIT: A class action securities lawsuit was filed against Intel Corporation that seeks to recover losses of shareholders who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between January 25, 2024 and April 25, 2024.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the growth of Intel Foundry Services was not indicative of revenue growth reportable under the Internal segment; (2) the Foundry experienced significant operating losses in 2023; (3) the Foundry experienced a decline in product profit driven by lower internal revenue; (4) as a result the Foundry model would not be a strong tailwind to the Company's IFS strategy; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Intel Corporation stock during the relevant time frame - even if you still hold your shares - go to https://zlk.com/pslra-1/intel-corporation-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=82913&wire=1 to learn about your rights to seek a recovery. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Ed Korsinsky, Esq.
33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor
New York, NY 10004
jlevi@levikorsinsky.com
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Fax: (212) 363-7171
https://zlk.com/

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Intel CorporationINTC:USNASDAQ:INTC:US
INTC:US
×