Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

NVIDIA Stock Earnings: What You Need to Know

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2024

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Justin Huhn: Uranium Price, Supply and Stocks in 2024 — Plus Cameco Analysis

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Lithium Market 2023 Year-End Review

Trending Press Releases

Blue Sky Uranium Announces a Positive New Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Lithium Universe Secures Quebec Prime Industrial Land for Lithium Refinery

Uranium Potential at Napperby Project

License Approvals Received from North-West Territories Regulator for Radium Point Project

NorthStar Gaming Reports Triple-Digit Growth in Wagers and Revenue in Q3 2023

NorthStar Gaming Announces New Partnership Agreement with BettorView

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

NV Gold

NVX:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
FSD Pharma Signs Agreement With Ingenu CRO to Conduct a Clinical Trial To Determine the Safety and Efficacy Effects of its Proprietary Blend Beverage unbuzzd(TM)

FSD Pharma Signs Agreement With Ingenu CRO to Conduct a Clinical Trial To Determine the Safety and Efficacy Effects of its Proprietary Blend Beverage unbuzzd(TM)


FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE)(CSE:HUGE)(FRA:0K9A) ("FSD Pharma" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions, today announced that through its subsidiary, HUGE Biopharma Australia Pty Ltd., it entered into an agreement with Ingenu CRO Pty Ltd on February 19, 2024 to conduct "A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Crossover Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of unbuzzd™ in Healthy Volunteers in an Induced State of Alcohol Intoxication (METAL-1 TRIAL)".

This trial is an important step to further verify that the effects of drinking unbuzzd™ helps a person sober up faster from the effects of alcohol. FSD Pharma's proprietary dietary supplement product is called unbuzzd™. unbuzzd™ is a fortified oral liquid formula that potentially enhances cognition, replenishes cofactors needed for alcohol metabolism, and may accelerate the rate of alcohol metabolism in the body allowing a person to sober up faster. Celly Nutrition Corp. ("Celly Nu"), led by beverage and marketing icons Gerry David, former CEO of Celsius, John Duffy former executive of Coca Cola and Kevin Harrington formerly on Shark Tank. Celly Nu is the holder of exclusive rights to FSD Pharma's technology for the recreational sale and use market. Separately FSD Pharma continues to develop a medical based product to accelerate the rate of alcohol metabolism for use in hospitals, medical centres and for front line workers.

"Our R&D team has worked tirelessly over the past year to accumulate science-based information to design the unbuzzd™ recreational alcohol use formulation. This clinical trial is an important next step to delivering science-based evidence to confirm what we believe we have discovered - a discovery which could potentially change the rate at which we metabolize alcohol in the body, or in simple terms sober up faster" said Mr. Zeeshan Saeed, CEO and co-founder of FSD Pharma.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. ("Lucid"), FSD is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS (formerly Lucid-21-302) ("Lucid-MS"). Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. FSD Pharma has also licensed unbuzzd™, a proprietary formulation of natural ingredients, vitamins, and minerals to help with liver and brain function for the purposes of quickly relieving individuals from the effects of alcohol consumption for use in the consumer recreational sector, to Celly Nutrition Corp. ("Celly Nu") and is entitled to a royalty on the revenue generated by Celly Nu from sales of products created using the technology rights granted under the licensing agreement. FSD Pharma continues its R&D activities to develop novel formulations for alcohol misuse disorders and continues the development of such treatments for use in the healthcare sector. FSD maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represent loans secured by residential or commercial property.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "plans", "expects", "expected", "scheduled", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "hopes", "planned" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or states that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "potentially" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. More particularly, and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements concerning the future of FSD Pharma and are based on certain assumptions that FSD Pharma has made in respect thereof as of the date of this press release, including those relating to future sales of Class B Shares under the ATM Offering, the offering price therefor and the use of proceeds thereof. FSD Pharma cannot give any assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to have been correct.

Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that although it believes the expectations and material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these expectations, factors and assumptions will prove to be correct and these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the timing and ability to satisfy all applicable listing and regulatory requirements of the CSE and Nasdaq; the fact that the drug development efforts of the Company and Lucid are at a very early stage; the fact that preclinical drug development is uncertain, and the drug product candidates of the Company and Lucid may never advance to clinical trials; the fact that results of preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials may not be predictive of the results of later stage clinical trials; the uncertain outcome, cost, and timing of product development activities, preclinical studies and clinical trials of the Company and Lucid; the uncertain clinical development process, including the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results; the potential inability to obtain or maintain regulatory approval of the drug product candidates of the Company and Lucid; the introduction of competing drugs that are safer, more effective or less expensive than, or otherwise superior to, the drug product candidates of the Company and Lucid; the initiation, conduct, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed, adversely affected or impacted by unforeseen issues; the potential inability to obtain adequate financing; the potential inability to obtain or maintain intellectual property protection for the drug product candidates of the Company and Lucid; the inability of the Company to sell under the ATM Offering or upon the terms outlined herein; the prices at which the Company may sell the Class B Shares in the ATM Offering; and other risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Further information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially are included in the Company's annual and other reports filed from time to time with the Canadian Securities Administrators on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and with the SEC on EDGAR (www.sec.gov), including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, the Prospectus and Registration Statement, each under the heading "Risk Factors". This list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this document. FSD Pharma does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the CSE nor its regulation services provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

FSD Pharma Inc.
Zeeshan Saeed, Founder, CEO and Executive Co-Chairman of the Board, FSD Pharma Inc.
Email: Zsaeed@fsdpharma.com
Telephone: (416) 854-8884

Investor Relations
Email: ir@fsdpharma.com, info@fsdpharma.com
Website: www.fsdpharma.com

Source

psychedelics investingnasdaq:hugecse:hugefra:0k9acse stocksbiotech investingBiotech Investing
HUGE:CNX
The Conversation (0)

AMGEN OPENS STATE-OF-THE-ART BIOMANUFACTURING SITE IN CENTRAL OHIO

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced the opening of its manufacturing site in Central Ohio the newest in its global operations network and the most advanced facility to date.

"Our new facility, known as Amgen Ohio, was designed with the latest innovation and technology to deliver safe, reliable medicines for 'every patient, every time,'" said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer at Amgen. "As part of Amgen's global biomanufacturing network, Amgen Ohio will play an important role in helping us address serious disease around the world with our innovative biomedicines."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Announces Plans for Commercial Launch of GlycoProteMim in Early 2025

Sirona Biochem Announces Plans for Commercial Launch of GlycoProteMim in Early 2025

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF), also known as Sirona, is excited to share a new milestone in its journey. A recent exclusive video interview featuring Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, Sirona's Chief Scientific Officer, has been released by the Investing News Network. In this interview, Dr. Deliencourt-Godefroy unveils Sirona's ambitious plans to introduce its innovative anti-aging product, GlycoProteMimTM, to the markets of North America and Europe in early 2025.

The interview provides an insightful look into the revolutionary potential of GlycoProteMim in the anti-aging sector. Viewers can access the full interview on the Investing News Network's website through this link: investingnews.com/sirona-biochem-eyes-2025-launch-of-new-anti-aging-product/

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON RARE DISEASE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a webcasted call at 1:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 22, 2024 to discuss Rare Disease, its newly added fourth pillar of growth, and provide insights on its rare disease strategy and opportunities, including marketed products and pipeline. Murdo Gordon executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations at Amgen, Jay Bradner executive vice president of Research and Development and chief scientific officer at Amgen, Vikram Karnani executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations and Medical Affairs (Rare Disease) at Amgen, and Paul Burton senior vice president and chief medical officer at Amgen, will participate in the conference call. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Provides Update on Loan

Sirona Biochem Provides Update on Loan

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") announce that, further to its news release on January 29, 2024, it has entered into an amendment to the demand grid promissory note dated September 22, 2023 (the " Amended Note ") with 0906462 B.C. Ltd. (the " Lender "). The Amended Note evidences a loan in the aggregate principal amount of up to $1,000,000 (the " Loan "). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Amended Note:

(a)   the Loan is repayable on demand by the Lender at any time following the one-year anniversary of the date of the applicable advance;

(b)   the Loan bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum, calculated yearly not in advance; and

(c)   the Company has agreed to, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval (" TSXV Approval "), issue the Lender 450,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (" Bonus Shares ") at a price of $0.12 per Bonus Share, as consideration for the risks taken by the Lender in providing the Company the Loan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Engages Global Beauty Consulting

Sirona Biochem Engages Global Beauty Consulting

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") has announced its partnership with Global Beauty Consulting Cosmetics Laboratory (GBC), under the leadership of CEO Gaël Boutry, a distinguished French formulator. GBC is currently developing an exclusive premium formulation for GlycoProteMim TM in anticipation of its launch in the first quarter of 2025.

GBC has a history of working with Sirona Biochem on the formulation of TFC-1067 for clinical development. This new venture is pivotal in building a brand and competitive product line that showcases GlycoProteMim's potent anti-aging benefits through its exclusive distribution brand Sirona Laboratories TM .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Eyes 2025 Launch of New Anti-aging Product

Sirona Biochem Eyes 2025 Launch of New Anti-aging Product

Following successful clinical trials for its groundbreaking anti-aging and anti-wrinkle molecule, TFC-1326, Sirona Biochem (TSXV:SBM) is pursuing a path to commercialization for a final cosmetic product, according to the company’s chief scientific officer, Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy.

“We are still pursuing a final compound to launch on the market, which is pretty good because it will allow us to have a better control on the final product. We can launch fast on the market, we can generate revenue earlier and also the level of revenue will be higher,” Deliencourt-Godefroy said.

Sirona has already trademarked its anti-aging skincare ingredient, GlycoProteMim, as one of the first steps for commercialization. In January of this year, the company also launched a new cosmetics subsidiary, Sirona Laboratories, which is dedicated to maximizing the commercial potential of GlycoProteMim.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering and Marketing/PR Agreement

NV Gold Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

ARway.ai Expanding Its Spatial Computing Platform, Hires New AI Computer Vision and Machine Learning Ph.D Engineer

Appia Reports High-Grade Total Rare Earth Oxide Results up to 22,339 ppm or 2.23% on Diamond Drill Hole #1 Within Target IV at PCH IAC Project, Brazil

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering and Marketing/PR Agreement

Precious Metals Investing

NV Gold Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Reports High-Grade Total Rare Earth Oxide Results up to 22,339 ppm or 2.23% on Diamond Drill Hole #1 Within Target IV at PCH IAC Project, Brazil

Battery Metals Investing

Nord Precious Metals to Participate and Present at PDAC 2024

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Exploration Program at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Oil and Gas Investing

Helium Evolution Provides Operations Update Featuring Preliminary Production Test Data from Two Helium Discovery Wells

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces OJEP Approval of Fourth Tranche

×