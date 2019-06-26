LiteLink Provides Update on Commercial Relationship with Datable

LiteLink Technologies (CSE:LLT) subsidiary uBUCK Technologies SEZC announced an update on its agreement with Datable Technology Corp. As part of the agreement, the two companies will integrate a rewards program for the esports industry, where uBUCK’s Streambucks will be offered in conjunction with Datable’s PLATFORM. As quoted in the press release: Under the terms of … Continued









LiteLink Technologies (CSE:LLT) subsidiary uBUCK Technologies SEZC announced an update on its agreement with Datable Technology Corp. As part of the agreement, the two companies will integrate a rewards program for the esports industry, where uBUCK’s Streambucks will be offered in conjunction with Datable’s PLATFORM.

As quoted in the press release:

Under the terms of the letter of intent (the “LOI”) with Datable, uBUCK will integrate Datable’s loyalty and reward program PLATFORM³ into uBUCK’s digital payments platform. This new integration into uBUCK will allow uBUCK Pay account holders to earn rewards for purchases and payments made within the uBUCK Pay digital wallet or on their uBUCK Mastercard. With this new feature, uBUCK users will be able to make online payments, send worldwide free payment transfers, and now earn real rewards simply for using uBUCK. In addition to the strategic relationship set out in the LOI, Datable and uBUCK will cooperate to develop digital payments and loyalty solutions for the eSports industry by integrating uBUCK’s Streambucks digital payments solution with PLATFORM³. uBUCK and Datable will share transaction fee revenue from the convenience fees charged for uBUCK pin vouchers and debit card transactions.

Click here to read the full press release.