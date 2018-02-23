Glance Issues Letter to Shareholders

Glance Technologies (CSE:GET; OTCQB:GLNNF) has announced an update to shareholders from Desmond Griffin, CEO and Angela Griffin, CTO.

As quoted in the letter:

We, Desmond and Angela Griffin, are writing to you in our roles as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer of Glance Technologies Inc. This letter is about our business that we cherish, and it is also about our family.

We are a husband-and-wife team. That gives us, and all shareholders, a valuable edge. Based on our long and successful track record in the technology industry, we strongly believe that shareholders derive significant value from the business opportunities and intellectual property that Glance Technologies is developing under our personal guidance.

Because we treasure Glance Technologies, both of us fully supported the company’s decision to terminate another member of our family, Penny Green, as President and Chief Operating Officer. We can no longer work with Penny, and Glance Technologies was not functioning properly with Penny in a management role.

Subsequent to her termination, Penny requisitioned a meeting to change the board of directors and give her control of Glance Technologies. Penny wants to remove all three of Glance Technologies’ independent directors and replace them with three nominees of her own choosing.

We think Penny will not be successful in taking control of the board, but the matter will ultimately be up to your vote. Let us be clear that we fully support Glance Technologies’ three independent directors. We will oppose the election of Penny’s nominees.

In her requisition news release on February 21, 2018, Penny was silent about her ongoing relationship with us. It is therefore up to us to spell it out. First of all, Penny of course remains family: a sister (to Angela) and a sister-in-law (to Desmond). That will never change.