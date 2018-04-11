HP Introduces HP Pavilion Gaming

HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) today introduced HP Pavilion Gaming, a new lineup of notebooks, desktops and displays. HP said that the mainstream gamers represent 62 per cent of the growing market.

The new devices launched include HP Pavilion Gaming Laptop 15, HP Pavilion Gaming Desktops 690 and 790, HP Pavilion Gaming 32 HDR. While HP’s OMEN line is built for performance and enthusiasts gamers, the new HP Pavilion Portfolio is designed to meet the diverse needs of more casual users, who often want a single device to meet all their PC needs.



The HP Pavilion Gaming lineup provides the ultimate combination of powerful gaming experiences, value and versality for everyday use. “By listening to gamers and understanding their needs, HP is building an industry-leading gaming ecosystem that appeals to all segments of the market,” said Kevin Frost, vice president and general manager of consumer personal systems, HP Inc. “With HP Pavilion Gaming, casual gamers get the best of both worlds – powerful game play on a boldly designed device that’s versatile enough to meet their everyday PC needs.”

