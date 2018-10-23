Fusion Awarded Multi-Year Contract Worth Over US$800,000

Fusion (NASDAQ:FSNN) announced that it has been awarded a multi-year contract worth more than US$800,000 to provide communications solutions for a school system with 40,000 students. As quoted in the press release: The school system selected Fusion’s advanced managed voice solution over multiple cable and facilities-based service providers through a rigorous RFP process, and cited … Continued









Fusion (NASDAQ:FSNN) announced that it has been awarded a multi-year contract worth more than US$800,000 to provide communications solutions for a school system with 40,000 students.

As quoted in the press release:

The school system selected Fusion’s advanced managed voice solution over multiple cable and facilities-based service providers through a rigorous RFP process, and cited Fusion’s flexibility in developing specialized solutions to meet the system’s demanding requirements. It further remarked on the integrity and transparency of Fusion’s comprehensive proposal for its choice. A key RFP requirement was the service provider’s commitment to minimize any down-time through the migration from the school system’s legacy solution with a seamless, expeditious implementation process. Fusion’s Quality of Service guarantees for 100% uptime met and exceeded the system’s expectations. Further, Fusion’s expert and dedicated project management team designed an installation process that met the schools system’s challenging timelines while satisfying its request for coordinated training for administrative staff at each of its schools. “We’re pleased to have earned the confidence and trust of this fine educational institution, which serves thousands of students in a large Midwest metropolitan area,” said Dan Foster, Fusion’s Chief Revenue Officer. “We’re proud that the integrity of our proposal, as well as the quality of our advanced services and our consultative approach to developing flexible and specialized solutions was key to the system’s award.”

