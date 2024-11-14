Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Linius Technologies
Game-changing, data-driven personalized video content for the sports and broadcast industry
Esports Investing

Linius Technologies Expands Market with Fujitsu Partnership

eSports
Linius Technologies Expands Market with Fujitsu Partnership

"Our SaaS platform turns that video into data, letting us break it apart, find anything that we want across that video and put it back together in an infinite combination,” said James Brennan, CEO of Linius Technologies.

Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU) has been making waves in the broadcasting and sports federation markets with its groundbreaking approach to video content, driven by innovative technology that treats video as data.

Now the company aims to expand its offering to other industries.

“Our SaaS platform turns that video into data, letting us break it apart, find anything that we want across that video and put it back together in an infinite combination,” explained James Brennan, CEO of Linius Technologies.

This method doesn't merely enhance flexibility; it revolutionises the scope of video usage, he added.

By dissecting video into manageable data points, Linius can create dynamic content with infinitely variable video, offering personalised and immersive experiences without creating new video files.

Brennan also outlined his company’s plans to broaden its reach beyond the sports broadcasting segment.

The company’s recent alliance with Fujitsu (TSE:6702) combines Linius' prowess in video virtualisation with Fujitsu’s expertise in artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics. “We’ve partnered together to deliver an AI-powered video analytics solution that transforms video into actionable insights,” Brennan said.

From CCTV systems to drone footage, vast amounts of video remain untapped due to the sheer complexity and volume involved. This collaboration with Fujitsu aims to target multiple industries, including security, public safety, transportation and even retail. Imagine an airport's ability to use video data to track a person of interest seamlessly, transforming security protocols and operational efficiency, Brennan noted.

Watch the full interview with James Brennan, CEO of Linius Technologies, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Linius Technologies in order to help investors learn more about the company. Linius Technologies is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Linius Technologies and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.


