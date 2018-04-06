Data Investing

Datametrex AI Announces Issuance of Stock Options

• April 6, 2018
Datametrex AI Limited (TSX:DM) announced that the company granted an aggregate of 2,365,081 incentive stock options under the company’s stock option plan to certain directors, employees and advisors of the company.

As quoted in the press release:

The options are exercisable for a period of two years at $0.20 per share, all of which shall vest immediately in accordance with the terms of the Plan, with one exception. The options issued to an employee optionee will vest over a two year period. As of the date hereof, a total of 15,574,135 common shares of the Company are reserved for issuance under the Company’s stock option plan.

The options and underlying common shares will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance of the options.
