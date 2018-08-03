BlueRush (TSXV:BTV), a leading SaaS company that provides personalized solutions for innovative financial institutions announced the appointment of Dave Badun as the new CFO of the company. It was noted that Badun was at Rogers Communications where he led several consumer residential product and pricing projects. As quoted in the press release: Prior to joining … Continued











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

BlueRush Announces New CFO



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:BlueRush Announces New CFOURL: https://investingnews.com/daily/tech-investing/data-investing/bluerush-announces-new-cfo/ Send Cancel

BlueRush (TSXV:BTV), a leading SaaS company that provides personalized solutions for innovative financial institutions announced the appointment of Dave Badun as the new CFO of the company.

It was noted that Badun was at Rogers Communications where he led several consumer residential product and pricing projects.

As quoted in the press release:

Prior to joining Rogers, Dave worked for PwC beginning in Audit & Assurance then moving into Transaction Services where he performed buy and sell-side financial due diligence for a range of deals across Canada. BlueRush CEO Steve Taylor said, “We are thrilled to have Dave Badun join BlueRush. His specific expertise building subscription pricing models linked to product strategy will help drive the rapid development of our SaaS business and continue to strengthen our organic and longer-term acquisitive growth strategy. Dave’s contribution will extend beyond his core responsibilities as CFO making him a highly strategic addition to our strong management team.” Dave Badun added, “BlueRush has an impressive reputation for delivering best-in-class SaaS solutions for the world’s most innovative financial institutions. I am looking forward to joining the BlueRush team to continue to build on the company’s success.” Mr. Badun has been issued 1,000,000 stock options at $0.10 vesting over a 36 month period and expiring in five years. The options and underlying common shares are subject to a four-month hold period.

Click here for the full press release.