Baylin Technologies Announces Launch of 10-Port Small Cell Basestation Antenna

Baylin Technologies (TSX:BYL) has announced the release of a 10-port Small Cell Basestation Antenna in to production by its subsidiary, Galtronics.

With deliberate intention to stay ahead of market and customer demands, Galtronics is releasing a UNI-1 compliant 10-port small cell basestation antenna for macro wireless networks. This is an advancement on a previous model and further improves performance. As another best in class antenna it meets the changing demands of North American carriers. The engineering expertise involved in developing this antenna allows for the combination of three technologies within one pseudo omni antenna. Randy Dewey, President and CEO of Baylin Technologies, said he “Is pleased with the steady progress of innovative engineering deployments he is seeing from his team. The advancements are strategic and are being tailored to satisfy the rapidly changing needs of the marketplace.”

