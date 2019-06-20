Net Element Now Accepts Cryptocurrency Payments on POS Platform

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE), ecommerce company that offers Aptito, its point-of-sale (POS) platform for merchants announced that it will begin processing crypto-payments of bitcoin and ethereum, and all major cryptocurrencies beginning July 1, 2019. As quoted in the press release: Aptito’s software-as-a service (SaaS) point of sale and management solutions for the restaurant and hospitality industry are … Continued









Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE), ecommerce company that offers Aptito, its point-of-sale (POS) platform for merchants announced that it will begin processing crypto-payments of bitcoin and ethereum, and all major cryptocurrencies beginning July 1, 2019.

As quoted in the press release:

Aptito’s software-as-a service (SaaS) point of sale and management solutions for the restaurant and hospitality industry are currently being used by merchants in over 15 countries. The launch of cryptocurrency payment acceptance through the Netevia Gateway allows Aptito to continue growing its client base worldwide without the need for local acquiring bank relationships regardless of the merchant’s geographical location. Aptito clients can download software through Apple’s AppStore, subscribe and begin accepting cryptocurrency and other forms of payments. Recent news from Facebook about its plans to launch the Libra Association and the Libra cryptocurrency with soon-to-be founders such as MasterCard, PayPal, PayU, Stripe and Visa is further proof of continued interest and investment in the industry by leading social media and financial services companies. Aptito is ready to benefit from mass market adoption of cryptocurrencies as payment alternatives by providing its payments acceptance solutions to merchants worldwide.

