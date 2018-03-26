Kontrol Energy Provides Operational and Blockchain Strategy Update

Kontrol Energy Corp. (“Kontrol”, or the “Company”) (CSE:KNR, FSE:1K8) continues to execute on its strategic plan to grow revenues through accretive acquisitions. Kontrol anticipates completing the previously announced data analytics target acquisition (see January 3rd press release) in the next 45 days. The target acquisition will provide Kontrol with real-time energy analytics and monitoring technology as a software-as-a-service platform, which can be scaled globally. Kontrol has the funds on hand to complete this acquisition. The acquisition is subject a final purchase and sale agreement and applicable approvals.

Debt Facility for Acquisitions

Kontrol is in the process of reviewing several potential debt facilities for future acquisitions, as the equity markets remain volatile. Kontrol’s ability to secure debt financing for accretive acquisitions has allowed the Company to grow revenues at above market growth rates over the past 18-months while minimizing shareholder dilution. No decision has been made on any structure at this time.

Equity Structure

Kontrol has less than 30 Million shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis, Kontrol management is focused on adding growth while minimizing shareholder dilution. Management and insiders own approximately 46% of the common shares.

Blockchain

Kontrol is pursuing Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) solutions through internal development and is focused on the key areas of its business operations which can be accelerated through the application of DLT. These include distributed power generation, carbon reduction and trading, and the Internet of Things (IOT). “Collectively each of these addressable markets represents in excess of a 2 Trillion-dollar opportunity over the next decade,” says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. “With a strong customer base and growing revenues, we are well positioned to take a leadership position in this combined addressable market. With respect to Blockchain we remain focused on building applications using DLT that improves transparency, traceability and cost-effectiveness for our customers.”

About Kontrol Energy

Kontrol Energy Corp. (CSE: KNR, FSE: 1K8) is a leader in energy efficiency solutions and technology. Through a disciplined mergers and acquisition strategy, combined with organic growth, Kontrol Energy Corp. provides market-based energy solutions to our customers designed to reduce their overall cost of energy while providing a corresponding reduction in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions.

