Great Panther Silver Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

GREAT PANTHER SILVER LIMITED (TSX:GPR) (NYSE American:GPL) (“Great Panther”; or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the Company’s three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.









GREAT PANTHER SILVER LIMITED (TSX:GPR) (NYSE American:GPL) (“Great Panther”; or the “Company”) today reported financial results for the Company’s three and nine months ended September 30, 2018. The full version of the Company’s unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.greatpanther.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. All financial information is prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), except as noted in the Non-GAAP Measures section of the MD&A. All dollar amounts are expressed in US dollars (“USD” or “$”), unless otherwise noted.

“Our revenues for the third quarter of 2018 were down compared to the same quarter last year due primarily to lower metal prices, lower production levels, and a large shipment of concentrate which could not be shipped until just after the end of quarter cut-off”, stated Jim Bannantine, President and CEO. “These factors combined with higher cash costs at our Guanajuato Mine Complex in Mexico, higher corporate development costs, and the ramp up of Coricancha project costs, which we are expensing as opposed to capitalizing, accounted for a loss per share of $0.02 in the third quarter. Despite the current metal price environment, we are using our strong balance sheet to set a foundation for growth in 2019 by advancing our Coricancha project and advancing the close of the recently announced friendly acquisition of Beadell Resources Limited. These strategic initiatives represent transformational changes which will see Great Panther evolve into a leading emerging intermediate and growth-oriented Latin American focused precious metals producer.”

Click here to read the full press release.

Click here to connect with Great Panther Silver (TSX:GPR, NYSE:GPL) for an Investor Presentation.