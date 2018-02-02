Chilean Metals Interviewed on Resource Stock Digest

Chilean Metals Inc. (TSXV:CMX, OTCQB:CMETF, SSE:CMX, MILA:CMX, FRA:IVV1, BER:IVV1) Chairman Terry Lynch was interviewed on Resource Stock Digest where he spoke about the company’s recent drilling at the Large Bass River Target located in Nova Scotia, and working with Southern Rock Geophysics to identify IOCG Targets at Zulema in Chile.

As quoted from the interview:

In respect to Nova Scotia, we just announced yesterday that we’re really advancing on the drilling and we’ll probably be in the ground next week, certainly in early February for sure. Drilling this tremendous target we’ve got in our Bass River joint venture. We use Minotaur Exploration, who is one of our stockholders and they don’t really do geophysics for anybody. But when they have a major stake in you, sometimes they will do that and they have certainly done that for us and we thank them for their service because these guys have been tremendous. Obviously, they have discovered Prominent Hill, and some other big discoveries in Australia and Southeast Asia, and these guys are proven mine finders – billion dollar mine finders – and we’re hoping they are going to get number three here.

So, this target was a big airborne VTEM that identified it, and then we just shot a PEM over the target, just over the last month or so and now we’ve identified this 500 meter by 500 meter open target that’s going to be drilled in the next coming weeks.

They have previously drilled it before they had made the deal with us on a smaller target and had mineralized lead-zinc-silver, but didn’t was sub-economic but it was trending northwest and looked exciting. So they went out and got the next tract of land there and shot that airborne VTEM and had the biggest bump in Nova Scotia according to the DNR, the Department of Natural Resources. It was at that time that we made the deal with them on the land, and now we’re subsequently drilling it. It looks like there’s a formation. So, geologically you’ve got all the right elements. Geophysically you’ve got all the right elements. We were just at the show in Vancouver and had a stream of top geologists and geophysicists through and not a single guy said this was a crap route. They were all saying, “Wow, that’s a hot one.” Of course, it’s exploration and you have exploration risks, but we’re super psyched about this. It’s a company maker for sure.