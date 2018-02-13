Arch Coal Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) reported net income of $81.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with net income of $33.4 million in the prior-year period.

As quoted in the press release:

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, reorganization items and early debt extinguishment charges of $97.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2017, a slight increase versus a year ago. Fourth quarter revenues reached $560.2 million on 23.5 million tons of coal sales. Arch’s net tax benefit of $34.8 million results primarily from the benefit associated with the alternative minimum tax (AMT) credits that became refundable under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. For the first full year since its public relisting, Arch reported net income of $238.5 million, or $9.84 per diluted share. Annual revenues topped $2.3 billion and the company reported $417.8 million of adjusted EBITDAR, reflecting Arch’s ability to leverage its diverse asset base to capitalize on strong coking and international thermal coal markets.

John W. Eaves, CEO, commented:

We are proud of the financial results achieved in 2017 as well as the positive strides we have taken to reward our shareholders, bolster our financial foundation, streamline our operating portfolio and expand our global customer base. Moreover, we are pleased with our solid fourth quarter performance, which benefitted from improved performance at our metallurgical mines, strong execution at our Other Thermal operations and positive momentum in international coking and thermal coal markets. While severe winter weather at year-end resulted in lower than anticipated metallurgical shipments, we expect to make up those tons in the first half of 2018.

Click here to read the full Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) press release.