Gratomic: Working to Restart the High-Quality Aukam Graphite Project

Gratomic (TSXV:GRAT) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Gratomic is a resource and development company focused on advancing the high-grade Aukam graphite project back into production. The company’s flagship Aukam project is located near the port of Luderitz in southern Namibia with nearby access to a paved railway. Gratomic has secured an ML215 mining license from the Ministry of Mines and Energy in Namibia in order to continue to develop the Aukam project.

During previous production at Aukam, five surface stockpiles were created with 73 composite samples from the stockpiles assaying an average of 42 percent carbon as graphite (Cg). Gratomic believes these stockpiles can be put towards initial feedstock for the first two years of production. Gratomic has already used its upscaling technology on Aukam graphite to produce a 99.9 percent Cg product through the addition of air classification.

Gratomic’s company highlights include the following:

Targeting the global graphite market, projected to grow to US$29.05 billion by 2020 at a CAGR of 5.2 percent from 2017 to 2022

High-grade Aukam project hosts crystalline vein graphite with grades between 3 and 81 percent carbon as graphite

Successfully upscaled pure vein graphite at Aukam into 99.9 percent Cg through the addition of air classification

Stockpiles at Aukam are ready to be used as initial feedstock in the first two years of production

Off-take agreement at Aukam signed with TODAQ, including a first purchase order of 1800 tonnes

Secured an ML215 mining license on the Aukam project which covers the Aukam processing plant and the graphite-bearing shear zone

Aukam project benefits from nearby infrastructure including a paved railway and road to the port of Luderitz

Namibia ranked as the second-best jurisdiction in terms of policy perception according to the 2018 Fraser Institute’s annual survey

