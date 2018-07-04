Stornoway Recommencing Operations at Renard

Operations at the Quebec site were shut down last week after a forest fire in the area began to move closer to the Renard diamond mine.











Stornoway Diamond (TSX:SWY) reports it expects to commence remobilization of staff to the Renard mine, beginning today, July 4, 2018. Operations at the Quebec site were shut down last week after a forest fire in the area began to move closer to the Renard diamond mine. Located in north-central Quebec the Renard mine is forecasted to produce 1.8 million carats annually over its 10 year life span.

Stornoway wholly owns the project which began commercial production in January 2017.

As quoted from the press release:

Over the last 48 hours, rainfall and a shifting of the prevailing winds have allowed the principal fires south of the Clarence and Abel Swallow Airport to be contained, allowing for the safe transit of mine staff to the Renard Mine. Stornoway expects to recommence full mine operations forthwith. Stornoway acknowledges the support and collaboration it has received during this situation from its employees, the Ministère de l’Énergie et des Ressources Naturelles and the Société de Protection des Forêts Contre le Feu. Click here to read the full press release