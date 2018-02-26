Skyharbour Commences Minimum 4,000 Meter Winter Drill Program

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SYH) announced that it has commenced its winter 2018 diamond drilling program at its flagship 35,705 hectare Moore uranium project, on the southeast side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company is planning to carry out a minimum of 4,000 metres of drilling in ten to fourteen diamond drill holes through April, to follow up on the success of the drill programs completed last year. The planned drill targets are located on the Maverick corridor as well as at other high-priority regional targets. Given the success of Skyharbour’s first phases of drilling at the Moore Project in 2017, the Company has now commenced a minimum 4,000 metre winter diamond drill program. Drill targets will include several high-priority regional targets at the property as well as the Maverick corridor where previous drilling has intersected high grade uranium mineralization at the Main Maverick Zone including 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres in hole ML-199, as well as the discovery of new, high-grade mineralized lenses along strike from this Main Maverick Zone. Furthermore, Skyharbour recently completed an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Magnetometer Survey (“UAV-MAGTM Survey”) carried out by Pioneer Aerial Surveys Ltd. along the entire Maverick conductive corridor. This innovative survey, flown at close 20 metre spacings and an elevation of 35 metres has helped to better define cross-cutting features and structures along the Maverick corridor which are high-priority targets for this diamond drill program. Only 2.0 km of the total 4 km long Maverick corridor have been systematically drill tested leaving robust discovery potential along strike, as well as at depth in the underlying basement rocks which have seen limited drill testing to date. With the recently completed UAV-MAGTM Survey and subsequent new drill targets, Skyharbour continues to unlock the discovery potential at Moore through value-add, systematic and cutting-edge exploration techniques.

Jordan Trimble, president and CEO of Skyharbour Resources, commented:

We are excited to get the next phase of drilling started at our flagship Moore uranium project which will serve as an important near term catalyst for the company. The high grade uranium mineralization discovered during the two drill programs completed last year illustrates the strong discovery potential at the project. We will be drill testing the Maverick corridor as well as several other shallow, regional exploration targets that offer the potential to generate additional discoveries. Of interest are the new, high-priority drill targets generated from the recently completed drone mag survey flown over the Maverick corridor which will be drill tested by this program.

Click here to read the full Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SYH) press release.