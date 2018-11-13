Diamond

Diamond Fields Restarts Mining in Namibia

- November 13th, 2018

Canadian Diamond explorer Diamond Fields (TSXV:DFR) has announced that it has restarted its diamond mining operations off the shore of Namibia. In addition to the operations off the coast of Namibia, Diamond Fields also has a ongoing project in Madagascar.

As quoted from the press release:

Diamond Fields Resources is pleased to confirm that diamond mining has restarted at its ML111 licence offshore Namibia.

DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.
SIGNED: “J. Lindberg Charles”
Jean Lindberg Charles, CFO and secretary

