Diamond Fields Restarts Mining in Namibia

Canadian Diamond explorer Diamond Fields (TSXV:DFR) has announced that it has restarted its diamond mining operations off the shore of Namibia. In addition to the operations off the coast of Namibia, Diamond Fields also has a ongoing project in Madagascar.

As quoted from the press release:

Diamond Fields Resources is pleased to confirm that diamond mining has restarted at its ML111 licence offshore Namibia. DIAMOND FIELDS RESOURCES INC.

SIGNED: “J. Lindberg Charles”

Jean Lindberg Charles, CFO and secretary

