NexGen Energy Begins Environmental Assessment at Rook I

Canadian uranium company NexGen Energy (TSX:NXE,NYSEMKT:NXE) has commenced an environmental assessment of its Rook project located in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin.

As quoted from the press release:

NexGen Energy is pleased to announce the acceptance of a Project Description (Technical Proposal) by the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (“CNSC”) and the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment (“MOE”). The acceptance marks the commencement of an Environmental Assessment (“EA”) on the Rook I Project (the “Project”) in accordance with the requirements of both The Environmental Assessment Act (Province of Saskatchewan) and the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, 2012 “CEAA 2012” (Government of Canada). The EA will be conducted through a coordinated process between the MOE and the CNSC, which is the Federal life-cycle regulator for all uranium mine and mill projects in Canada.

NexGen has also filed an Initial Licence Application with the CNSC under the Nuclear Safety and Control Act in order to obtain a Licence to Prepare Site and Construct for the Project.

Project Summary

The Project is a proposed uranium mining and milling operation that will be 100 percent owned and operated by NexGen. It is in the southwestern Athabasca Uranium Basin region in northern Saskatchewan, Canada approximately 155 km north of the town of La Loche, 80 km south of the former Cluff Lake uranium mine (currently in decommissioning) and 640 km by air north west of Saskatoon. The mineral resource base for the Project is the Arrow Deposit, a land-based, basement-hosted uranium deposit.

Leigh Curyer, CEO, commented, “The company is excited to work with all stakeholders during the EA process to meet the company’s objectives of setting a new elite standard in global environmental mine management and community advancement. With over 5 years of detailed data on the project being collected, analysed, verified independently and working alongside local communities, the company is in a unique position to advance the next stage of this exciting project development optimally.”