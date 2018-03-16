Enterprise Group Becomes a Member of the 8020 Community

Enterprise Group Inc (TSX:E), a consolidator of services to the energy sector focused primarily on specialized equipment rental and services, is pleased to announce that it recently became a member of the 8020 Connect community.

8020 Connect (www.8020connect.com) is the investment industry’s 1st compliance-driven shareholder social platform for connecting shareholders and industry participants to the executive management teams of Canada’s issuing corporations. The investor platform is developed to deliver corporate information to shareholders, investment industry experts and like-minded investors, while enabling group members to interact with one another and with the corporation’s management team.

Through the 8020 Connect shareholder and investor platform, Enterprise can communicate its corporate message and update advancements and financial information to all shareholders and investors in a timely and effective fashion. The 8020 Connect provides a monitored and professional environment, allowing the company to respond to questions and manage group conversations. The 8020 Connect platform and services will provide Enterprise an opportunity to expand its audience to other interested investors and industry experts worldwide.

For questions or additional information, please contact:

Leonard Jaroszuk: President & CEO, or

Desmond O’Kell: Senior Vice-President

[email protected]

780-418-4400

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc. is a consolidator of specialized equipment rental and services companies operating in the energy, and construction infrastructure industries. The Company’s strategy is to acquire complementary businesses in Western Canada, consolidating capital, management, and human resources to support continued growth. More information is available at the Company’s website, www.enterprisegrp.ca

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. The Company’s Annual Information Form and other documents filed with securities regulatory authorities (accessible through the SEDAR website www.sedar.com) describe the risks, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

