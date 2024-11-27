First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Leigh Goehring: Gold's "Massive Bull Market" Just Starting; Uranium and Copper Outlook

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

First Helium Initiates Process to License & Drill the Leduc Anomaly

Sirona Biochem Announces Publication of Groundbreaking Study on TFC-1326 Compound in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Rua Gold Completes the Acquisition of Siren Gold's Reefton Assets and Becomes the Dominant Reefton Goldfield Explorer

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

CI Galaxy Bitcoin ETF

BTCX.B:CA

Rua Gold

RUA:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

First Helium Confirms Plans for Sequential Drilling of Two Oil Targets - Proven Undeveloped Oil Location and Large Leduc Anomaly

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced plans to drill two complementary vertical Leduc oil targets at its Worsley property. The program will include drilling two strategic targets: the Company's proven undeveloped ("PUD") location at 7-30, which has been assigned proved plus probable undeveloped reserves of 196,700 barrels 2 by Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule") 1 the Company's independent evaluator, and the recently identified 7-15 Leduc anomaly. The Company has initiated licensing for both locations and intends to optimize drilling costs by executing a two-well drilling program in succession.

"Given our focus on near-term cash flow opportunities, we are excited to be proceeding with a two-well program targeting proven undeveloped oil reserves at our 7-30 location and exploring the large Leduc anomaly, 7-15, which is approximately five times the areal extent of our successful 1-30 light oil pool discovery," said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium. "This strategic approach allows us to efficiently develop both a proven undeveloped oil opportunity and potentially make a significant discovery at a high-impact exploration oil target while maintaining operational efficiency," added Mr. Bereznicki.

7-15 Leduc Anomaly

The 7-15 well will target a large structure in the Leduc Formation that is on trend with and approximately 5X greater in areal extent than the Company's initial 1-30 Leduc oil pool discovery. Upon completion, the 1-30 well flowed 419 barrels per day ("bbl/d") of 35-degree API light oil from the Leduc Formation over a test period of 72 hours on a minimal drawdown. Given its premium light oil pricing, attractive vertical well drill costs and lower initial royalty rates, the 1-30 well paid out in less than 4 months.

7-30 PUD Location

The PUD 7-30 well directly offsets the previously discussed 1-30 well. The 7-30 location was identified using the same Seismic interpretation technique as used for the previously successfully drilled offset wells 1-30, and 4-29. Together, the successful 1-30 and 4-29 Leduc oil wells have produced 113,000 barrels of light oil and generated in excess of $13 million in revenue and $8 million in cash flow to date.

Worsley Leduc Formation – 12 Primary Targets

In addition to the 7-30 and the 7-15 location on the Leduc Anomaly, the Company has identified 10 further Leduc locations based on the same interpretation over existing proprietary 3D seismic (See Figure 1). Through the 1-30 and 4-29 drilling success, the company has achieved a direct correlation of its Leduc seismic interpretation. Continued success through drilling the 7-30 PUD well, and 7-15 will result in an immediate low risk 10 well scalable project.

Figure 1:
Worsley Project Inventory

Picture1

The vertical Leduc play provides a tremendous opportunity for potential growth of the Company's oil production, all located on existing (100 per cent) Company held lands. Given the large potential opportunity of the Worsley project, the Company will continue to explore potential partnerships to accelerate the development of its rich asset base.

Notes:
(1)   Prepared by Sproule Associates Limited ("Sproule"), independent qualified reserves evaluator, in accordance with COGE Handbook.
(2)   Gross Proved plus Probable Undeveloped reserves, per Sproule, Evaluation of the P&NG Reserves of First Helium Inc. in the Beaton Area of Alberta (as of March 31, 2023). See First Helium's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

ABOUT First Helium

Led by a core Senior Executive Team with diverse and extensive backgrounds in Oil & Gas Exploration and Operations, Mining, Finance, and Capital Markets, First Helium seeks to be one of the leading independent providers of helium gas in North America.

First Helium holds over 53,000 acres along the highly prospective Worsley Trend in Northern Alberta which has been the core of its exploration and development drilling activities to date.

Building on its successful 15-25 helium discovery well at the Worsley project, the Company has identified numerous follow-up drill locations and acquired an expansive infrastructure system to facilitate future exploration and development across its Worsley land base. Cash flow from its successful oil wells at Worsley has helped support First Helium's ongoing exploration and development growth strategy. Further potential oil drilling locations have also been identified on the Company's Worsley land base.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.firsthelium.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Edward J. Bereznicki
President, CEO and Director

CONTACT INFORMATION

First Helium Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@firsthelium.com
Phone: 1-833-HELIUM1 (1-833-435-4861)

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "expect", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "predict", "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward looking statements concerning the completion of future planned activities. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company cannot give any assurance that they will prove correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, they involve inherent assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of assumptions, factors and risks. These assumptions and risks include, but are not limited to, assumptions and risks associated with the state of the equity financing markets and regulatory approval.

Management has provided the above summary of risks and assumptions related to forward looking statements in this press release in order to provide readers with a more comprehensive perspective on the Company's future operations. The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive from them. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

SOURCE: First Helium Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1fd55cb5-e952-4c09-b6a6-b5a2981a456d


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

first heliumheli:catsxv:helicritical metals investingCritical Metals Investing
HELI:CA
First Helium
Sign up to get your FREE

First Helium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
First Helium (TSXV:HELI)

First Helium


Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Closes Upsized $3.64 Million Placement

First Helium Closes Upsized $3.64 Million Placement

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced the closing of its upsized non-brokered private placement financing which was previously announced in the Company's press release dated October 16, 2024 and October 21, 2024. First Helium issued 60,666,671 units ("Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $3,640,000.26 (the "Offering) . All monetary figures in Canadian Dollars.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Announces Upsize of Private Placement

First Helium Announces Upsize of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) is pleased to announce its intention to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing (October 16, 2024) from C$2,500,000 to C$3,000,000. The Company will now issue up to 50,000,000 Units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$3,000,000.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Announces Private Placement

First Helium Announces Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced a non-brokered private placement financing (the "Private Placement Offering") of 41,666,667 Units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.06 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$2.5 million.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium Reminds Participants of Webinar to Present High Impact Exploration Targets for Fall of 2024

First Helium Reminds Participants of Webinar to Present High Impact Exploration Targets for Fall of 2024

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today confirmed details of a webinar to highlight First Helium's plans to test key exploration targets at the Company's 100% owned Worsley property in Northern Alberta during the fourth quarter of 2024. Based on a thorough evaluation of recently acquired proprietary 3D seismic data, the Company has identified a significant anomaly in the Leduc Formation which it believes to be prospective for oil.

"We are planning to undertake a number of operations later this year, including testing a large 3D seismic anomaly to target Leduc oil, and completing a previously drilled horizontal well to target Blue Ridge helium-enriched natural gas. If successful, these operations will set the stage for immediate cash flow for the Company, coupled with the accelerated development of oil and helium enriched natural gas at Worsley, executed alone or with larger partners," said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
First Helium to Present Webinar on High Impact Exploration Targets for Fall of 2024

First Helium to Present Webinar on High Impact Exploration Targets for Fall of 2024

First Helium Inc. ("First Helium" or the "Company") (TSXV: HELI) (OTCQB: FHELF) (FRA: 2MC) today announced details of a webinar to highlight First Helium's plans to test key exploration targets at the Company's 100% owned Worsley property in Northern Alberta during the fourth quarter of 2024. Based on a thorough evaluation of recently acquired proprietary 3D seismic data, the Company has identified a significant anomaly in the Leduc Formation which it believes to be prospective for oil.

"Our geoscience team, led by Marc Junghans, worked up the Leduc oil and Blueridge natural gas opportunities. Marc is a relatively new addition to our team but has been involved with numerous start-up oil and gas companies, including Compton Petroleum, where he was instrumental in growing the company from 1,500 boe/d to over 33,000 boe/d in his role as VP Exploration. If successful, these operations will set the stage for immediate cash flow for the Company, coupled with the accelerated development of oil and helium enriched natural gas at Worsley, executed alone or with larger partners," said Ed Bereznicki, President & CEO of First Helium. "We look forward to presenting these exciting opportunities to showcase the multi-commodity nature of our Worsley asset, and I encourage all current shareholders and other interested parties to join us for the webinar", added Mr. Bereznicki.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Proceeds from Exercise of Options

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (FSE: W0H) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces the receipt of proceeds from the exercise of certain stock options (the "Options") of the Company.

One holder of options (the "Optionholder") exercised an aggregate of 100,000 Options resulting in the issuance of 100,000 common shares of the Company (each, an "Option Share"). The Options were exercisable at a price of CAD$0.15 per Option Share. The Options exercised by the Optionholder were issued to the Optionholder, among others, as part of an option grant of the Company on November 27, 2019.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Secures Funding from Corfo's Innovation High-Tech Program for Artificial Intelligence Project

Aclara Secures Funding from Corfo's Innovation High-Tech Program for Artificial Intelligence Project

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that its Chilean subsidiary, REE Uno, has been awarded a research, development and innovation grant of US$ 730,000 from the Innovation Management Division of the Chilean Economic Development Agency ("CORFO") to implement and further develop a new exploration technology using artificial intelligence ("AI") models. Combined with Aclara's own investment, the initiative will have total funding of approximately US$ 1.0 million

This initiative harnesses advanced multi-variable machine learning models to analyze and interpret complex data, revolutionizing rare earth element ("REE") exploration, particularly associated with ionic clay deposits. The algorithms are designed to process large volumes of geological and geospatial data generated both internally as well as acquired from third parties, all of which is stored and organized within a centralized database developed by Aclara.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Small Canadian flag on compass pointing to the word "invest."

Ontario Pledges C$13 Million to Junior Miners for Critical Minerals Exploration

The Ontario government has announced C$13 million in funding through its Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP) to support early stage exploration efforts by 84 junior mining companies across the province.

The funding forms part of Ontario’s broader strategy to enhance mineral exploration as the province aims to identify new mineral deposits and foster economic growth in its northern and Indigenous communities.

Launched in 2021, OJEP offers grants covering up to 50 percent of eligible costs for junior mining companies undertaking exploration projects, up to a maximum of C$200,000 per project.

Keep reading...Show less
West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closings of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Shares-for-Debt Transactions

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Final Closings of Oversubscribed Private Placement and Shares-for-Debt Transactions

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") announces that, further to its news releases dated August 29, 2024, September 26, 2024, October 9, 2024 and October 11, 2024, it is closing the final tranche (the "Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units"). The Company also announces that, further to its news release dated October 9, 2024, it has completed its previously announced shares-for-debt transactions (the "Shares for Debt Transactions") to settle CAD$320,000 in outstanding debt (collectively, the "Debt") owed to with three (3) non-arm's length lenders (the "NAL Creditors") and one (1) arm's length lender of the Company (collectively, the "Creditors").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aclara Receives Support from the U.S. Department of Commerce

Aclara Receives Support from the U.S. Department of Commerce

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce that it is working with the U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration, through its SelectUSA program, to conduct a study aimed at identifying the optimal site for Aclara's planned separation facility in the United States (the "Location Study

The SelectUSA program fosters business investment that supports economic development and job creation in the United States. To date, SelectUSA has facilitated over $250 billion in investments, creating or retaining more than 230,000 jobs across the country.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toronto Stock Exchange, Aclara Resources Inc., The View from the C-Suite

Toronto Stock Exchange, Aclara Resources Inc., The View from the C-Suite

Ramon Barua, Chief Executive Officer, Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara Resources" or the "Company") (TSX: ARA), shares their Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite

About Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA)

Aclara Resources Inc. (TSX: ARA) is a development-stage company that focuses on heavy rare earth mineral resources hosted in Ion-Adsorption Clay deposits. The Company's rare earth mineral resource development projects include the Penco Module in the Bio-Bio Region of Chile and the Carina Module in the State of Goiás, Brazil.

Aclara's rare earth extraction process offers several environmentally attractive features. Circular mineral harvesting does not involve blasting, crushing, or milling, and therefore does not generate tailings and eliminates the need for a tailing's storage facility. The extraction process developed by Aclara minimizes water consumption through high levels of water recirculation made possible by the inclusion of a water treatment facility within its patented process design. The ionic clay feedstock is amenable to leaching with a common fertilizer main reagent, ammonium sulfate. In addition to the development of the Penco Module and the Carina Module, the Company will continue to identify and evaluate opportunities to increase future production of heavy rare earths through greenfield exploration programs and the development of additional projects within the Company's current concessions in Brazil, Chile, and Peru.

Aclara has decided to vertically integrate its rare earths concentrate production towards the manufacturing of rare earths alloys. The Company has established a U.S.-based subsidiary, Aclara Technologies Inc., which will focus on developing technologies for rare earth separation, metals, and alloys. Additionally, the Company is advancing its metals and alloys business through a joint venture with CAP S.A., leveraging CAP's extensive expertise in metal refining and special ferro-alloyed steels.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

To learn more, visit: https://www.aclara-re.com/

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MEDIA CONTACT:
Ramon Barua
Chief Executive Officer
investorrelations@aclara-re.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/227819

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

First Helium
Sign up to get your FREE

First Helium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 5th

World Copper Arranges $1.5 Million Financing

NorthStar Gaming Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Nifty PFS Confirms $1,12Cm Pre-Tax NPV and 7C7kt Ore Reserve

Related News

Gold Investing

Opawica Explorations to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Dec 5th

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Arranges $1.5 Million Financing

resource investing

Nifty PFS Confirms $1,12Cm Pre-Tax NPV and 7C7kt Ore Reserve

Tech Investing

Market Update

Precious Metals Investing

MHK 2024 Annual General Meeting Presentation

resource investing

Restructure of Nebari Senior Debt and Royalty De-risks Balance Sheet, Lowers Costs and Provides Flexibility

×