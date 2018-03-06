Enterprise Group Announces Letter of Intent to Divest the Business of Calgary Tunnelling & Horizontal Augering

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX:E) (the “Company” or “Enterprise”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent for the sale of the assets of its trenchless solutions business unit, Calgary Tunnelling & Horizontal Augering (“CTHA”), to a private arm’s length purchaser.

Pursuant to the terms of the letter of intent, Enterprise proposes to sell all of the assets relating to the business carried on by CTHA for total proceeds of approximately $21 million, subject to certain adjustments for inventory and working capital. All proceeds from the transaction would be used to reduce Enterprise’s debt. On completion of the transaction the Company will be net debt free.

Enterprise expects to complete the transaction on or about March 15. Completion of the transaction is subject to negotiation of a definitive agreement, finalization of satisfactory due diligence, obtaining third party consents and approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Completion of the transaction allows the company to pursue several attractive growth opportunities in the specialty equipment rental space. Management intends to focus its forward attention on the equipment rental sector.

For questions or additional information, please contact:

Leonard Jaroszuk, President & CEO, or

Desmond O’Kell, Senior Vice-President

780-418-4400

[email protected]

