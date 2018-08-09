Copper

Investing News

Sun Metals Announces Commencement of Drilling Program at Stardust

- August 9th, 2018

A second drill is scheduled to be mobilized mid-August as the company continues to successfully execute the aggressive 2018 exploration campaign.

Sun Metals (TSXV: SUNM) has announced that diamond drilling has commenced at its flagship Stardust copper-gold project in north central British Columbia.

According to the release a second drill is scheduled to be mobilized mid-August as the company continues to successfully execute the aggressive 2018 exploration campaign, including 15,000 metres of drilling. The focus of drilling will be on the high-grade copper-gold skarn portion of a carbonate replacement system that has been identified over a 2.2 kilometre long corridor of historic exploration dating back to 1944.

President and CEO of Sun Metals, Steve Robertson said:

“this drilling campaign will focus on expansion and further discovery of high-grade copper-gold skarn mineralization related to the Glover stock which we believe to be the source of mineralizing fluids for the entire carbonate replacement system. The recently completed heli-borne VTEM and magnetics survey has identified a number of high resolution targets for us to test.”

Click here to read the full Sun Metals (TSXV:SUNM) press release.

copper free industry report

Do You Know What to Expect from Copper in 2018?

Invest with the best information.
Download your free report.

 
Access Report

Get the latest Copper Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Copper Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Copper Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Nevsun Says Not So Fast: Board Rejects Hostile Lundin Bid
Global Atomic Upgrades Uranium Resource at Dasa
Cronos Signs Supply Agreement with Cura
Alexco Drills up to 12 Meters (true width) of 1,019 Grams per Tonne Silver at Bermingham; Provides Updates on Permitting and Underground Development

Tags

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *