Sun Metals Announces Commencement of Drilling Program at Stardust

Sun Metals (TSXV: SUNM) has announced that diamond drilling has commenced at its flagship Stardust copper-gold project in north central British Columbia.

According to the release a second drill is scheduled to be mobilized mid-August as the company continues to successfully execute the aggressive 2018 exploration campaign, including 15,000 metres of drilling. The focus of drilling will be on the high-grade copper-gold skarn portion of a carbonate replacement system that has been identified over a 2.2 kilometre long corridor of historic exploration dating back to 1944.

President and CEO of Sun Metals, Steve Robertson said:

“this drilling campaign will focus on expansion and further discovery of high-grade copper-gold skarn mineralization related to the Glover stock which we believe to be the source of mineralizing fluids for the entire carbonate replacement system. The recently completed heli-borne VTEM and magnetics survey has identified a number of high resolution targets for us to test.”

