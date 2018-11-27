Coro Mining Releases Marimaca Exploration Update

A 17,000 metre RC drilling program has commenced at Atahualpa, increased from the original 12,000 metre plan to test for potentially thicker mineralization.









Coro Mining (TSX:COP) has announced further exploration results from its Marimaca project in Chile.

According to the release, results from the sampling of historic underground workings in the Atahualpa area indicate a continuous 800 metre extension of mineralization to the north of the Marimaca 1-23 resource, announced in April 2018. A 17,000 metre RC drilling program has commenced at Atahualpa, increased from the original 12,000 metre plan to test for potentially thicker mineralization.

Exploration activities at Atahualpa have been aided by historic and easily accessible sub-horizontal mine workings that extend for approximately 800 metres in a north-north west direction from the Marimaca 1-23 resource limits, and to a depth of 100 metres below surface. Consequently, a total of approximately 2,000 metres of continuous underground workings have been geologically mapped and channel sampled. The results demonstrate that the rock types, structures and copper oxide mineralization are similar to those observed at Marimaca 1-23; consisting of parallel, 50° east dipping fractures in monzodiorite intruded by dacitic to dioritic dykes, hosting brochantite dominated mineralization. Figure 1 shows the location of the Atahualpa underground workings in relation to the previously reported drilling.

