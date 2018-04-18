Copper Investing

Copper Mountain Completes Acquisition of Altona Mining

• April 18, 2018
Copper Mountain Mining (TSX: CMMC, ASX: C6C) has announced the closing of its acquisition of Altona Mining.

As quoted in the press release:

Jim O’Rourke, President and CEO of Copper Mountain, commented: “we welcome Alister to the Board.  Alister and his team have done an outstanding job in assembling an exceptional mineral land package in a prolific mineral belt that we believe will provide long-term value to all shareholders.”

Click here to view the full Copper Mountain Mining press release.

