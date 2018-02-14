Oncobiologics Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:ONS) today reported financial results and business highlights for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2017. Oncobiologics had a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $17.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017 and total cash of $ 13.8 million at December 31, 2017. On an adjusted basis, Oncobiologics had a net loss attributable to common stockholders for the three months ended December 31, 2017 of $5.0 million.

As quoted in the press release:

“In 2017, Oncobiologics also completed the process of out-licensing rights to ONS-3010 and ONS-1045 biosimilar development programs for emerging markets to GMS Tenshi. In each of these smaller, ex-U.S. markets, we identified potential synergies between our partner’s strategy to enter the biologics marketplace and access to our biosimilar development platform. For many of these emerging market opportunities, our partners may be able to take advantage of differing regulatory requirements that could allow more rapid regulatory approval of these product candidates and commercial sales.”

Click here to read the full press release.