Adamas Reports Recent Achievements and Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ADMS) reported recent achievements and financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2017.

As quoted in the press release:

“I’m very proud of the accomplishments made by the Adamas team in 2017, especially the approval and commercial availability of GOCOVRI™, the first and only FDA-approved treatment for dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy,” said Gregory T. Went, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Adamas Pharmaceuticals.