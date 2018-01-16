Acasti Pharma Announces Change to Board of Directors
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) announced Neptune’s representatives, Rick Schottenfeld and Katherine Crewe, have resigned from Acasti’s Board of Directors.
As quoted from the press release:
Acasti will immediately begin the process of recruiting new directors and expects to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605 and National Instrument 52-110 of the Canadian securities regulators, which require a company’s audit committee to be comprised of at least three independent directors, within six months and in any event prior to Acasti’s next annual shareholders’ meeting.
