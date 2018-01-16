Pharmaceutical Investing

Acasti Pharma Announces Change to Board of Directors

« Top Pharmaceutical ETFs
• January 16, 2018
Add Comment

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) announced Neptune’s representatives, Rick Schottenfeld and Katherine Crewe, have resigned from Acasti’s Board of Directors.

As quoted from the press release:

Acasti will immediately begin the process of recruiting new directors and expects to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605 and National Instrument 52-110 of the Canadian securities regulators, which require a company’s audit committee to be comprised of at least three independent directors, within six months and in any event prior to Acasti’s next annual shareholders’ meeting.

Click here to read the full press release.

resources free industry report

“Trump’s victory could mean the end of Obamacare. Is right now a good time to invest in pharmaceutical stocks?”

Learn everything an investor needs to know about investing in pharmaceuticals.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Get the Latest Pharmaceutical Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Pharmaceutical Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Pharmaceutical

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

resources free industry report

“Trump’s victory could mean the end of Obamacare. Is right now a good time to invest in pharmaceutical stocks?”

Learn everything an investor needs to know about investing in pharmaceuticals.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Return to the Company News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply