Acasti Pharma Announces Change to Board of Directors

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) announced Neptune’s representatives, Rick Schottenfeld and Katherine Crewe, have resigned from Acasti’s Board of Directors.

As quoted from the press release:

Acasti will immediately begin the process of recruiting new directors and expects to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5605 and National Instrument 52-110 of the Canadian securities regulators, which require a company’s audit committee to be comprised of at least three independent directors, within six months and in any event prior to Acasti’s next annual shareholders’ meeting.